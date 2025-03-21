RWE and Meta announced a new power purchase agreement (PPA) for offtake from a 200-megawatt (MWac) solar project in Texas.

Under the agreement, Meta will purchase 100% of the output from RWE's Waterloo Solar project, located east of Austin, in Bastrop County, Texas, which is set to begin onsite construction in late 2025.

RWE is ready to deliver low-cost homegrown electricity to help meet demand and advance U.S. energy dominance. RWE's Waterloo project, once operational, will support Meta's goal of matching its operations with 100 percent clean and renewable energy.

RWE's PPA with Meta represents the company's third long-term contract with the technology company in recent months, totaling a combined offtake of 574 MW from projects in Texas, Illinois and Louisiana. RWE previously announced it had secured two PPAs with Meta for 100% of the output from its 274 MWac County Run Solar project in Illinois and its 100 MWac Lafitte Solar project in Louisiana.

Expand RWE, Meta announced PPA for offtake from Texas solar project

Christoph Hunfeld, Chief Commercial Officer, RWE Clean Energy said, "RWE's partnership with Meta underscores the importance of unleashing American electricity generation from all sources to support load growth in Texas and across the U.S. These collaborations enable us to continue investing in communities across America like Bastrop County, helping to stimulate job creation and economic prosperity, while simultaneously helping companies like Meta match the electricity use of their operations with clean and renewable energy."

Urvi Parekh, Head of Global Energy, Meta said, "We're excited to expand our partnership with RWE and look forward to the Waterloo solar project coming online."

In 2024, RWE commissioned in the U.S. 1.6 gigawatts (GW) of new onshore wind, solar and battery storage capacity, and also announced multiple long-term power purchase agreements with large technology companies and manufacturers. With more than 4 GW of projects currently under construction across a dozen U.S. states and a strong development pipeline, RWE stands ready to help meet the country's rapidly growing demand for electricity and to ensure American energy dominance.

RWE is investing billions of U.S. dollars to advance energy projects across the United States, generating impact in communities from coast to coast. The Waterloo Solar is expected to employ approximately 300 full-time workers at peak construction. RWE's investment during the project's construction phase, from direct employment and associated wages and benefits to purchases of local goods and services, will produce an estimated $26 million in new local economic activity. Once operational, the project will continue to deliver significant benefits to Bastrop County, including an approximately $2 million per year boost to the local economy and $49 million in cumulative tax revenue over its 40-year lifetime.