Sempra Infrastructure announces in-service of Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector

Sempra Infrastructure announced that its Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector project has been placed in service.

"This milestone is a key step in Sempra Infrastructure's progress to advance critical energy infrastructure in the U.S. to help meet the world's growing need for reliable, secure energy," said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. "Through disciplined execution, the project was delivered ahead of schedule and under budget and is a testament to what our teams can achieve when we align around our shared mission of becoming North America's leading energy infrastructure company."

The Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector provides strategic energy infrastructure in the region. It will support the safe, reliable transportation of 2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcfd) of U.S. natural gas to global markets by supplying gas to Port Arthur LNG Phase 1, which will have nameplate capacity of approximately 13 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) and is currently under construction.

× Key points on Sempra Infrastructure’s Port Arthur Pipeline Key Question Answer & Project Details What is the Port Arthur Pipeline? The Port Arthur Pipeline is a natural gas transportation project designed to supply feed gas to Sempra Infrastructure’s Port Arthur LNG export facility, connecting key Gulf Coast gas resources to global energy markets. Why is the project important? The pipeline supports growing LNG export demand by providing reliable natural gas delivery to the Port Arthur LNG facility, strengthening U.S. export capacity and energy security. What are the long-term benefits? The project is expected to drive regional economic activity, create construction and operational jobs, and enhance Gulf Coast infrastructure needed to support long-term LNG market growth.

Additionally, the pipeline strengthens domestic energy networks by interconnecting with Sempra Infrastructure's Gillis Hub Pipeline, a highly connected natural gas pipeline header system in Southwest Louisiana's energy corridor. Importantly, the pipeline also connects to Sempra Infrastructure's LA Storage facility that is currently under construction to facilitate transportation to and from critical natural gas storage capacity along the Gulf Coast.

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The Port Arthur Pipeline Louisiana Connector has capital expenditures of less than $1 billion and includes 72-miles of 42-inch pipeline, a compressor station in Beauregard Parish, Louisiana, and associated above and below-ground facilities.