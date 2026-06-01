The world's energy safety net is shrinking

Recent warnings from leaders at ExxonMobil and Chevron suggest the global oil market may be approaching a critical inflection point.

According to executives from both companies, crude oil inventories are falling toward historically low levels, reducing the market's ability to absorb supply disruptions and increasing the likelihood of significant price volatility. ExxonMobil's Neil Chapman cautioned that inventories could reach unprecedented lows within weeks, potentially triggering a sharp rise in oil prices.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth echoed those concerns, noting that geopolitical tensions and declining stockpiles are steadily eroding the market's safety buffers.

For industrial operators, refiners, petrochemical producers and energy-intensive manufacturers, these developments underscore the importance of monitoring supply chain risks, energy costs and procurement strategies as the market enters a potentially volatile summer period.