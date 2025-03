The Health and Safety Council (HASC) Louisiana received a $5,000 donation from W.R. Grace & Company’s Grace Foundation.

This contribution underscores Grace’s dedication to providing innovative solutions and fostering safer workplaces. The Grace Foundation, a non-governmental organization, focuses on improving the welfare of society, with a special emphasis on supporting the poor, weak and underprivileged.

For more information, visit safetyswla.org.