HASC receives boom lift donation from United Rentals

United Rentals donated a boom lift to the Health and Safety Council™ (HASC) to enhance the council’s hands-on training capabilities for industrial workers.

The boom lift will be used in HASC’s skills training programs to help prepare workers for elevated work environments. This donation directly supports HASC’s mission of building safe workplaces by improving the quality and integrity of the workforce through advanced safety training. The addition of the boom lift enables the council to expand its training offerings and provide more realistic, hands-on instruction for those entering or advancing in the industry.

For more information, visit hasc.com.