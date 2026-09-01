Powering America for 250 years and beyond

As America continues to celebrate 250 years, we have an opportunity to reflect on the industries, innovations and people that helped build our nation into the world’s leading superpower.

Few places have contributed more to America’s strength than the Gulf Coast and the energy workers who call it home.

For more than a century, Louisiana and the Gulf Coast have helped power America’s rise. Long before the U.S. became the world’s leading energy producer, generations of offshore energy workers, engineers, mariners, fabricators, geologists, welders, service companies, ports and shipyards built the foundation that made that achievement possible. Their work fueled industries, transportation networks, military strength, manufacturing and the modern standard of living that helped make the U.S. the greatest country on Earth.

The Gulf has always been more than a place where energy is produced. It is where American ingenuity has been tested, proven and exported to the world.

That is an important part of the American story we should recognize as we mark 250 years of freedom, innovation and opportunity. Our history is not only written in founding documents, battlefields and great speeches. It is also written in the work of men and women who built, produced, transported and powered the nation from one generation to the next.

Today, the Gulf remains the nation’s primary offshore energy-producing region, generating approximately 97% of all oil and natural gas produced from the U.S. Outer Continental Shelf and supplying roughly 15% of America’s domestic crude oil production. Beyond those numbers, the Gulf represents energy security, economic opportunity, technological leadership and national strength.

Its story is far from over.

We are entering a new era of offshore energy development driven by innovation, long-term investment and policies that recognize the importance of American energy. Offshore operators are safely producing resources from water depths once considered unreachable and reservoirs miles beneath the seafloor. Advanced seismic imaging, digital monitoring, subsea technology and next-generation drilling continue to improve safety, efficiency and environmental performance.

That same spirit of innovation has defined America for nearly two and a half centuries. Each generation has been called to build on what came before, meet new challenges and expand the boundaries of what is possible. The offshore energy industry is doing exactly that today.

Recent instability in the Middle East reminds us that energy security is national security. When conflict threatens global energy supplies, fuel prices rise, electricity costs increase, manufacturing becomes more expensive and supply chains tighten. America is stronger today because we have invested in domestic energy production, infrastructure and the workers who make both possible.

American energy has fueled the ships, aircraft, factories and supply chains that strengthened our nation through times of conflict. When the world looks to the U.S. for energy stability, America often looks to Louisiana and the Gulf Coast. Continued investment in offshore energy is not simply an industry priority — it is a strategic necessity.

After 250 years, the same spirit that helped build our nation into a global superpower is still alive along Louisiana’s coast. With continued access to offshore resources, a robust leasing program and policies that encourage investment and innovation, the GoA will continue to help power our nation for generations to come.

America’s 250th anniversary reminds us that our greatest achievements are built by investing in what comes next. For Louisiana and America’s offshore energy industry, that next chapter is still being written.