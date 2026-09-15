Sempra Infrastructure announces long-term LNG supply agreement with Petrobras

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, announced a 20-year sales and purchase agreement (SPA) with Petrobras, under which Sempra Infrastructure will supply approximately 0.8 million tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas.

LNG will be sourced from Sempra Infrastructure's contracted liquefaction capacity at the Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 project, currently under construction in Jefferson County, Texas.

"We are pleased to welcome Petrobras as the first South American company in our LNG customer portfolio, marking an important milestone for Sempra Infrastructure's growing LNG business," said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. "This long-term agreement establishes a strategic relationship with one of the world's leading energy companies and underscores the important role Sempra Infrastructure plays in providing reliable and secure U.S. natural gas to a growing list of customers around the world."

Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 importance

Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 is strategically positioned to help meet global energy demand and reached a positive final investment decision in September 2025. The project will include two liquefaction trains capable of producing approximately 13 Mtpa of LNG, which will increase the total liquefaction capacity of the Port Arthur LNG facility from approximately 13 Mtpa for Phase 1 to up to approximately 26 Mtpa. Port Arthur LNG Phase 1, which is also currently under construction, is expected to achieve commercial operations at or near the end of 2027 and in 2028 for trains 1 and 2, respectively, and Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 is expected to achieve commercial operations in 2030 and 2031 for trains 3 and 4, respectively. Future phases are also in the early development stage.

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Beyond its expanded liquefaction capacity, Port Arthur LNG will benefit from strategic access to abundant U.S. natural gas resource basins, robust midstream connectivity and scalable infrastructure. As a cornerstone of Sempra Infrastructure's dual-coast strategy, the Port Arthur LNG facility will play a critical role in expanding access to secure, reliable U.S. natural gas supplies for customers across both Atlantic and Pacific Basin markets.