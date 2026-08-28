Sempra begins permitting for 26-MMtpy Port Arthur LNG North expansion

Sempra’s Port Arthur LNG unit has begun federal permitting for the proposed Port Arthur LNG North development in Jefferson County, Texas, 77 miles east of Houston.

Plans call for up to four additional liquefaction trains, three LNG storage tanks and two marine berths. Sempra lists approximately 26 MMtpy of proposed export capacity, while the regulatory filing describes maximum output approaching 27 MMtpy. Exports could begin in the second half of 2034.

A North expansion could extend Gulf Coast engineering and construction activity for years across liquefaction equipment, tanks, marine facilities, piping, electrical systems, controls and commissioning. Sempra has not reached FID on LNG North; commercial agreements, permits, financing and final approval are still required.

Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 and Phase 2

Port Arthur LNG Phase 1 and Phase 2 represent a $25 billion investment in new energy infrastructure in Texas that will stimulate local, regional and national economies by creating U.S. jobs, supporting small businesses and strengthening the U.S. natural gas sector’s leadership position as a reliable partner in building energy security worldwide.

The natural gas liquefaction and export terminal in Jefferson County, Texas is strategically located with access to abundant natural gas resources and direct access to the U.S. Gulf Coast via the Sabine-Neches ship channel. The Port Arthur LNG facility through Phase 1 and Phase 2 is designed to include four natural gas liquefaction trains, three liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage tanks and associated facilities with a nameplate capacity of approximately 26 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa).

Port Arthur LNG Phase 1, which is currently under construction, is a joint venture project between Sempra Infrastructure and ConocoPhillips and has long-term definitive sales offtake agreements with ConocoPhillips, RWE , Orlen , INEOS and Engie.

The expected operation dates for Train 1 and Train 2 are 2027 and 2028, respectively.

Port Arthur LNG Phase 2, which is currently under construction, is jointly owned by Sempra Infrastructure and an investor consortium led by Blackstone Credit & Insurance, together with KKR, Apollo-managed funds and Private Credit at Goldman Sachs Alternatives. Port Arthur LNG Phase 2 is subscribed with definitive long-term offtake agreements with strategic partner ConocoPhillips as an anchor, and high-quality counterparties EQT, JERA, and Sempra Infrastructure Partners.

The commercial operation dates for Train 3 and Train 4 are 2030 and 2031, respectively.

Port Arthur LNG North Project

The proposed Port Arthur LNG North Project involves the permitting and possible construction and operation of up to four new liquefaction trains, two new marine berths, three new LNG storage tanks and their associated facilities.

If built to its maximum proposed capacity, the project could increase the overall Port Arthur LNG facility by providing an export capacity of approximately 26 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa).