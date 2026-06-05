Sempra's ECA LNG Phase 1 achieves first LNG production

Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra, today announced that the ECA LNG Phase 1 liquefaction project in Ensenada, Mexico, has successfully started producing liquefied natural gas as part of the commissioning process toward commercial operations.

"This achievement reflects the dedication of the entire ECA LNG Phase 1 team and their unwavering commitment to the highest standards of successful project development," said Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure. "The production of first LNG marks a significant milestone on the path to full operations expected in the coming months, enabling the delivery of reliable and secure energy from North America's Pacific Coast to global markets."

Sempra’s Ensenada facility to supply U.S. natural gas to Asia

With its strategic location on Mexico's Pacific Coast, the ECA LNG facility will enable the supply of U.S. natural gas to Asia and other Pacific Basin markets through the shortest shipping route, reducing transit times and transportation costs and providing customers with greater access to competitively priced U.S. natural gas.

ECA LNG Phase 1 is a cornerstone of Sempra Infrastructure's dual-coast LNG portfolio. With projects along the U.S. Gulf Coast and Mexico's Pacific Coast, Sempra Infrastructure offers customers the flexibility and reliability needed to meet growing demand. The project is a joint venture with TotalEnergies and consists of a single liquefaction train with a nameplate capacity of 3.25 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of LNG. The project is supported by long-term sales and purchase agreements with TotalEnergies and Mitsui & Co.

ECA LNG Phase 1 is expected to reach substantial completion in the summer of 2026 with sales under long-term sale and purchase agreements commencing shortly thereafter, when the facility begins commercial operations. A second phase is also under development at the same site.