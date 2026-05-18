Glenfarne, ConocoPhillips sign North Slope gas sales precedent agreement for Alaska LNG

Glenfarne Alaska LNG LLC, a subsidiary of Glenfarne Group, and ConocoPhillips announced that the companies have signed a gas sales precedent agreement to supply natural gas produced on Alaska’s North Slope for Phase One of the Alaska LNG project.

With this thirty-year agreement, Alaska LNG has now secured precedent agreements for sufficient volumes to support a Phase One final investment decision and supply enough natural gas to meet Alaska’s energy needs.

× Key points on the Alaska LNG project Analysis Category Key Findings & Technical Data Project Partnership Glenfarne and ConocoPhillips signed an agreement involving North Slope gas supply for the Alaska LNG project, advancing efforts to commercialize Alaska’s vast natural gas resources. Infrastructure Scope The Alaska LNG project includes a proposed large-scale pipeline and LNG export infrastructure designed to transport North Slope natural gas to domestic and international markets. Strategic Impact The agreement strengthens momentum behind the long-delayed project, supporting U.S. LNG export growth, energy security and expanded access to Asian energy markets.

Glenfarne is developing Alaska LNG in two financially independent phases to accelerate project execution. Phase One consists of the 739-mile, 42-inch pipeline to transport natural gas to Alaska consumers to strengthen long-term energy security and address looming supply shortfalls resulting from declining Cook Inlet production. Phase Two will add the LNG export facilities in Nikiski.

Alaska LNG now has agreements with all three major North Slope producers: ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil, Hilcorp Alaska, as well as Great Bear Pantheon LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pantheon Resources plc.

Adam Prestidge, President of Glenfarne Alaska LNG, said, “All major North Slope producers have now committed enough natural gas to support a Phase One final investment decision. Today’s milestone agreement establishes the commercial terms for ConocoPhillips to supply gas and help Phase One of Alaska LNG provide energy security for Alaska. I appreciate Erec and his team for their continued collaboration and support as we advance this transformational energy project for Alaska.”

ConocoPhillips Alaska President Erec Isaacson said, “ConocoPhillips shares Glenfarne’s commitment to developing Alaska’s resources for the long-term benefit of Alaskans. Our participation in Alaska LNG supports reliable access to responsibly produced North Slope natural gas while complementing our ongoing investment in Alaska.”