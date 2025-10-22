Alaska’s $44 billion LNG project nears a key milestone

The proponents of the $44-billion Alaska LNG are expected to complete by the end of the year the crucial engineering and cost study for an 800-mile-long pipeline set to service the export project, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum has said.

“There's a lot of optimism about the Alaska LNG project, and the FEED study should be coming out in December of this year, and I think that we're going to see a lot of interest in that project,” Burgum said at an event hosted by the American Petroleum Institute (API), as carried by Reuters.

The Alaska LNG project is designed to deliver North Slope natural gas to Alaskans and export LNG to U.S. allies across the Pacific. An 800-mile pipeline is planned to transport the gas from the production centers in the North Slope to south-central Alaska for exports. In addition, multiple gas interconnection points will ensure meeting in-state gas demand.

