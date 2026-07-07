Argent LNG awards marine, environmental and site engineering services contract to GIS

Argent LNG announced the award of a comprehensive marine, environmental, and site engineering services contract to GIS Engineering, LLC, a Louisiana-based integrated engineering and construction services firm headquartered in Galliano, Louisiana, in support of the federal permitting process for its proposed 25 million tonne per annum (MTPA) LNG export terminal at Port Fourchon, Louisiana.

Argent LNG reinforces Louisiana First commitment

The award to GIS Engineering, a Louisiana-headquartered firm with more than 75 years of Gulf Coast engineering heritage, is a direct expression of Argent LNG’s Louisiana First procurement strategy, which prioritizes Louisiana companies, Louisiana workers, and Louisiana expertise across every phase of the project’s development. From engineering and environmental services to manufacturing, construction, and workforce participation, Argent LNG is committed to ensuring that the economic benefits of the Port Fourchon terminal are felt first and most deeply in the communities and industries that make Louisiana the energy capital of the world.

The contract encompasses six integrated service packages spanning storm surge analysis, maritime navigation and ship simulation studies, marine facility design, flood wall engineering, site preparation, and wetland delineation and mitigation, all developed to the standard required for submission as part of Argent LNG’s ongoing Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) pre-filing application.

"What Argent LNG is building at Port Fourchon is not just an LNG terminal. It is a piece of American energy infrastructure that will serve allied nations for decades. ”— Jonathan Bass, Chairman & CEO

Scope of services awarded

The contract awarded to GIS Engineering covers the following service packages:

Storm Surge Analysis

Maritime Traffic and Navigation Study; Ship Simulation Study

Marine Facility Basis of Design; Dimensional Design suitable for FERC filing application

Flood Wall Sizing and Design for FERC filing application

Soil Improvement and Site Preparation Dimensional Design suitable for FERC filing application

Wetland Delineation Studies and Wetland MitigationReport (for FERC approval)

The breadth of services awarded to GIS Engineering reflects the technical complexity of developing a world-class LNG export facility at Port Fourchon, a premier deepwater Gulf Coast energy hub whose coastal environment, maritime traffic profile, and site conditions require rigorous, specialized engineering analysis at every level of the project’s development. The selection of GIS Engineering reflects not only the firm’s technical qualifications but its deep familiarity with the specific environmental, maritime, and coastal engineering challenges unique to South Louisiana, knowledge that cannot be replicated by firms without roots in this region.

GIS brings decades of South Louisiana experience

“This contract award is a direct reflection of two commitments we make to Louisiana every day, our commitment to executing against our regulatory roadmap with the rigor and discipline that a project of this scale demands, and our commitment to putting Louisiana companies and Louisiana expertise at the center of everything we build,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and CEO of Argent LNG. “GIS Engineering exemplifies exactly the kind of homegrown technical excellence that our Louisiana First strategy is designed to recognize and reward. Their expertise across marine engineering, coastal analysis, and environmental science is world-class, and it was developed right here in Louisiana, in the same coastal environment where we are building. Every deliverable under this contract moves us closer to a complete FERC filing, and every dollar we invest in Louisiana firms moves us closer to the kind of project that this state can be proud of for generations.”

“GIS has been part of the fabric of South Louisiana’s energy industry for more than 75 years, from our beginnings in Grand Isle to the work we do across the Gulf Coast today,” said Mark Pregeant II, CEO and President of GIS. “Being selected by Argent LNG to deliver the marine, environmental, and site engineering foundation for this project is exactly the kind of assignment we were built for. Port Fourchon is our backyard. We know this coastline, we know these waterways, and we know what it takes to build here responsibly. We are honored to put that knowledge to work on a project that will strengthen Louisiana’s energy leadership and America’s energy security for decades to come.”

The award of this contract follows Argent LNG’s submission of eleven Resource Reports to FERC to date, covering general project description, water use and quality, fish and wildlife, cultural resources, socioeconomics, geological resources, soils, land use, air and noise quality, alternatives, and visual resources, and represents the next phase of the technical work program required to advance the project through FERC’s formal environmental review process toward a Draft Environmental Impact Statement and, ultimately, project authorization.

The deliverables produced under this contract will be developed to FERC submission standards and integrated directly into Argent LNG’s ongoing pre-filing application, supporting the Commission’s environmental review under the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and providing the technical foundation for the marine facility, site preparation, and environmental mitigation elements of the project’s permanent design.

The GIS Engineering contract is one of a series of procurement actions through which Argent LNG is systematically building its Louisiana First supply chain, prioritizing in-state companies at every stage from early engineering through construction, commissioning, and long-term operations. Argent LNG will continue to report on Louisiana First procurement milestones as the project advances.

Argent LNG continues to advance its full development program in parallel, including FERC permitting, DOE export authorization, commercial offtake development, and financing preparation, and remains on track toward a final investment decision and construction commencement.