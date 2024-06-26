Argent LNG announced long-term lease for development of Louisiana LNG export facility

Argent LNG announced the signing of a long-term lease agreement with the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, securing 144 acres of prime land at Port Fourchon, about 98 miles south of New Orleans, Louisiana.

This strategic agreement paves the way for the development of a state-of-the-art liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facility with a projected capacity of up to 20 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) pending a waterway suitability assessment and overall Federal approval.

Port Fourchon, known for its strategic location and robust infrastructure, will serve as the ideal site for Argent LNG's ambitious project. The 144-acre lease agreement underscores Argent LNG's commitment to advancing the LNG industry and supporting global energy demands with a focus on sustainability and efficiency.

Port Fourchon is a critical hub for the energy industry, offering unparalleled access to global markets and established infrastructure, making it the perfect location for Argent LNG's development.

Upon receiving Federal approval, the planned up to 20 MTPA LNG facility will incorporate the latest in liquefaction technology, ensuring high efficiency and low carbon intensity, aligning with global efforts towards cleaner energy solutions.

The development of this facility is expected to bring significant economic benefits to the region, including job creation and increased local investment, further cementing Port Fourchon's role as a vital energy hub.

Jonathan Bass, CEO of Argent LNG: "We are thrilled to partner with the Greater Lafourche Port Commission to develop our LNG facility at Port Fourchon. This lease agreement marks a significant milestone in our journey to provide reliable and sustainable energy solutions. We are committed to leveraging the unique advantages of this location to meet the growing global demand for LNG."