Argent LNG advances U.S. energy leadership with FERC filing

Argent LNG announced the filing of Resource Reports 1 and 10 with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), marking a significant milestone in the development of its 25 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) Port Fourchon LNG Export Project — a project that embodies President Trump’s call to restore America’s energy dominance and strengthen U.S. influence through global energy exports.

The filings — Resource Report 1 (General Project Description) and Resource Report 10 (Alternatives Analysis) — define the project’s purpose, design, and site alternatives. They form a cornerstone of Argent LNG’s continued progress under the FERC pre-filing process, signaling engineering and environmental excellence guided by Louisiana know-how and American energy values.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, America is reasserting itself as the global energy superpower,” said Jonathan Bass, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Argent LNG. “Argent LNG is proud to carry that mission forward — a Louisiana-built project, aligned with a national strategy to expand energy exports, create American jobs, and restore our position as the arsenal of global energy security.”

Rooted in its ‘America First’ philosophy, Argent LNG’s project combines Gulf Coast expertise with U.S. innovation. The company’s engineering foundation is led by GIS Engineering, a Louisiana firm with over three decades of experience in coastal and industrial infrastructure, delivering below-the-bolts precision to every aspect of site design, marine works, and permitting.

Through partnerships with Baker Hughes (Power, Compression and liquefaction modules), Honeywell UOP (gas pre-treatment), ABB (power and automation), and GTT (LNG tank engineering), Argent LNG integrates proven American and allied technologies to deliver lower-carbon, modular LNG production that strengthens both energy supply and national security.

“This is what energy dominance looks like, providing affordable energy to countries of shared values,” Bass added. “Louisiana is leading the charge. We’re building American, hiring American, and exporting American energy to the world. The era of hesitation is over — it’s time to drill, build, and lead.”

The Port Fourchon LNG Project stands at the heart of the Gulf of America’s rebirth as the strategic export hub — connecting U.S. natural gas production to global markets hungry for reliable, cleaner-burning American energy. Argent LNG continues advancing its Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) and full FERC environmental review, in close coordination with Louisiana agencies, local stakeholders, and federal regulators.