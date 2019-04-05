Wireless communications provider expands Texas operations

BearCom Group Inc., a leading provider of wireless communications equipment and solutions for voice, video and data technologies, recently added A&B Communications Inc. and S&P Communications Inc. to the BearCom family. A&B will remain in Corpus Christi, Texas, while the S&P operations in San Antonio and Round Rock, Texas, are integrating into existing BearCom locations.

BearCom is headquartered in Dallas with locations across the U.S. and Canada, including Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Houston, Austin, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi, Texas. Adding the A&P and S&P teams allows BearCom to offer more resources and services for petrochemical plants, refineries, and oil and gas producers along the Gulf Coast, the Flint Hills area of Corpus Christi, in the Eagle Ford Shale formation and the Permian Basin, and beyond.

BearCom is Motorola Solutions' largest two-way radio dealer in the world and offers the latest digital MOTOTRBO systems, including Intrinsically Safe and Hazardous Location (HazLoc) radios, as well as Capacity Plus and other trunked systems. To extend communications even farther, BearCom offers Kenwood's NEXEDGE Wide Area Network to provide two-way radio coverage across Central and West Texas. NEXEDGE creates wide-area networks by registering mobile and portable two-way radios to the nearest radio tower to communicate seamlessly between towers throughout the region.

"We are proud to welcome the talented associates from S&P and A&B to our team," said Bob Craycraft, CEO and president of BearCom. "We can now offer our petrochemical customers even more ways to improve their operations and increase worker safety."

Turnarounds

BearCom routinely provides hundreds or even thousands of rental radios for petrochemical plant and refinery turnarounds to improve team safety and get production lines up and running faster. Let its certified communications technicians help you coordinate your next turnaround project.

Other BearCom offerings

In addition to providing two-way radios, BearCom helps industrial facilities meet Emergency Responder Radio Coverage (ERRC) code with bidirectional amplifiers and distributed antenna systems designed to boost wireless signal strength. In addition, BearCom offers emergency communications, alarms, mass notifications, mesh networks and more. BearCom has extensive expertise designing and deploying video surveillance systems for safety, security and compliance documentation.

For more information, visit www.bearcom.com or call (844) 883-8945.

