Prysmian to acquire Atkore for $3.8B as AI infrastructure demand grows

Prysmian has entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Atkore for $95 per share in cash.

Pursuant to the terms of the Transaction, Atkore’s implied Enterprise Value is approximately $3.8 billion (€3.3 billion), representing a multiple of 9.8x EV/EBITDA 2025A and 7.1x EV/EBITDA 2025 including run-rate synergies.

The transaction represents a premium of approximately 23% over the 90-day volume-weighted average share price (VWAP) as of Friday, July 31, 2026.

What this means for Prysmian

The transaction will expand Prysmian’s presence in North America by adding a highly complementary portfolio of cable-adjacent electrical infrastructure products, accelerating its evolution into a fully-fledged electrical solutions provider.

Prysmian and Atkore will create a leading electrical infrastructure solutions provider, as a one-stop shop combining complementary products, strong customer relationships and an enhanced commercial network to support accelerating investment in electrification and AI-driven infrastructure.

The combined forces will bring together manufacturing excellence, engineering know-how and innovation to meet customers’ evolving needs where safety, quality, reliability and speed count. And, in the context of recent dynamic growth in the U.S. in the electrical space, the integrated commercial offer will enable faster delivery times and installation processes.

There will also be new R&D opportunities from combining cables with adjacent components to boost job-site productivity, enhance safety for installers and increase the overall reliability of electrical infrastructure.

Atkore supplies conduit, cable-management systems, fittings, framing and other products widely used by electrical contractors and industrial builders. Combining those products with Prysmian’s cable portfolio could reshape procurement and supplier competition for data centers, manufacturing facilities, utility projects and large industrial construction programs.