Andritz-Western Pneumatics expands Ruston operations with $1.4M investment and new manufacturing equipment

Andritz-Western Pneumatics has expanded its Ruston manufacturing operations through a $1.4 million capital investment that will enhance production capabilities, create 15 new jobs, and retain 35 existing positions.

The expansion includes the installation of a new state-of-the-art laser cutter, which became operational in May 2026, and the addition of a new overhead crane scheduled for installation in July 2026. Together, these investments will improve manufacturing efficiency, strengthen material handling capabilities, and position the facility for continued growth.

The project was completed without the use of state or local incentives, reflecting the company’s confidence in its Ruston operations and the skilled workforce available in North Louisiana.

North Louisiana Economic Partnership (NLEP) worked alongside company leadership throughout the project, providing workforce training connections and assistance with permitting questions and local coordination.

“This investment represents a significant step forward for our Ruston operations, reinforcing our commitment to the facility through the addition of advanced cutting technology and enhanced material handling capabilities,” said Jose Briones, Plant Manager of Andritz-Western Pneumatics. “The new equipment will streamline production processes, reduce lead times, and enhance workplace safety while positioning us to meet increasing customer demand with greater precision and efficiency. We appreciate the guidance and connections NLEP has provided throughout this expansion and look forward to continuing to build on this momentum together.”

The addition of advanced manufacturing equipment also expands capabilities available to manufacturers throughout the region.

“Companies across North Louisiana that need precision cutting and quick turnaround times can now look to Andritz-Western Pneumatics as a local partner committed to delivering exceptional service and support,” Briones added.

The expansion highlights the importance of supporting existing employers as they grow and invest in North Louisiana communities. Existing industry expansions remain one of the most effective drivers of new job creation and long-term economic growth.

“We are thankful to have great companies like Andritz-Western Pneumatics in our community and state. Companies like Andritz-Western Pneumatics and their investments are the driving force for growing incredible cities,” said Ronny Walker, Mayor of Ruston.

“We are excited to see Andritz-Western Pneumatics continue to invest in its future here. This project highlights the value of strong industry partnerships and the opportunities that come from supporting business growth and workforce development,” said Elizabeth Turnley, President and CEO of the Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce.

“When companies already operating in our region choose to grow, it speaks volumes about the strength of our workforce, our communities, and our business climate,” said Justyn Dixon, President and CEO of North Louisiana Economic Partnership. “We’re proud to have worked alongside the Andritz-Western Pneumatics team throughout this expansion and congratulate them on this significant investment in their Ruston facility. These new capabilities, additional jobs, and continued commitment to North Louisiana are a win for the company, the community, and our region’s manufacturing sector.”

This investment underscores Andritz-Western Pneumatics’ ongoing commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and community development while further strengthening Ruston’s position as a regional manufacturing hub. As the company continues investing in both advanced technology and its workforce, the expansion serves as another example of the growth opportunities available throughout North Louisiana’s manufacturing sector.