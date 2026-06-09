Faith Technologies Incorporated™ to power Louisiana growth with $80.5M investment

Faith Technologies Incorporated™ (FTI) announced it will invest $80.5 million to establish a new manufacturing facility in Ouachita Parish, 100 miles east of Shreveport, expanding production capacity of electrical components and solutions for large-scale infrastructure projects to move faster and operate more efficiently.

The company is expected to create at least 200 direct new jobs, offering competitive compensation packages with entry-level positions starting at $22 per hour. Employees will also have access to continued education and career advancement through FTI’s apprenticeship program, which enables individuals to begin in entry-level roles and, over four years, become licensed electricians while earning and learning on the job. Louisiana Economic Development estimates the project will generate about 350 additional indirect jobs, bringing the total potential impact to more than 500 new job opportunities across the Northeast Region.

“Louisiana is seeing the benefits of our historic economic momentum build on itself,” LED Secretary Susan B. Bourgeois said. “As new companies continue to choose our state, we are seeing suppliers, partners and supporting industries follow. This announcement is another sign that Louisiana is building the business ecosystem and supply chain capacity needed to strengthen our competitiveness and create new opportunities for our people and communities.”

The project will establish FTI’s first Louisiana location at 535 Highway 594 in Monroe to support its Excellerate® brand. The 500,000-square-foot facility will use modular and lean construction methods to produce electrical assemblies and energy solutions in a controlled manufacturing environment before they are delivered to project sites. The added capacity will help FTI serve growing demand in clean energy, technology and infrastructure markets.

“Monroe represents an exciting opportunity for FTI as we continue expanding our manufacturing capabilities to meet growing demand for innovative energy and electrical solutions,” FTI Executive Vice President Pat McGettigan said. “This facility will allow us to grow strategically while creating high-quality career opportunities and investing in the future of skilled manufacturing in Northeast Louisiana. We’re proud to bring our Culture of Care to Monroe and look forward to building strong relationships within the community.”

Founded in 1972, FTI is a national leader in engineering, construction, manufacturing and clean energy solutions. The company provides end-to-end electrical planning, design and installation services that support its partners and more than 5,000 team members through innovative solutions and a strong commitment to excellence.

“FTI’s decision to invest $80 million and create 200 jobs in Ouachita Parish is a significant investment in our community and another strong example of the economic growth taking place across Northeast Louisiana,” Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley said. “The project will also serve as a catalyst for continued growth in the Millhaven area and further strengthen Ouachita Parish’s position as a key economic hub for the region. We appreciate the leadership and partnership that Grow NELA has provided in helping bring opportunities like this to Northeast Louisiana.”

Construction is underway, with project completion and operations expected in spring 2027.

“FTI’s investment in Ouachita Parish is a major milestone for Northeast Louisiana and further demonstrates that our region is attracting the attention of industry leaders and earning recognition as a destination for industrial growth and business expansion,” Grow NELA President and CEO Rob Cleveland said. “Companies around the world and from all sectors are taking a fresh look at Northeast Louisiana, and communities throughout our region are beginning to see the benefits of that increased interest, confidence and activity.”

How many jobs will the project create?

The project is expected to create over 500 job opportunities in the Northeast Region.

What is the news from FTI?

The company will establish its first Louisiana location to expand manufacturing capacity for innovative electrical solutions.

When will the project begin?

Construction is expected to be completed in spring 2027.