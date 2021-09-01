A conversation with Ernie Walker of Heritage Environmental Services

Heritage Environmental Services is a family-owned business headquartered in Indianapolis with more than 1,600 employees across North America.

Ernie Walker, President, Heritage Environmental Services

The company has been solving complex environmental issues for more than 50 years, and for nearly half that time, Ernie Walker has been a part of Heritage's efforts in the industry.

Walker recently became president of Heritage and plans to continue setting up the company's people, assets and systems for success as the future unfolds. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Walker to learn more about the company's recent growth and how he plans to keep Heritage at the forefront of the industry.

Q: What led to your position at Heritage?

A: I have been with Heritage for 25 years, starting as a technical services project manager. Over the years, I have held various positions in safety, operations, sales management and executive management at Heritage. I stepped into the role of president in March.

Q: What is the biggest news at Heritage right now?

A: Our sustainable growth. In the past four years, we have made the largest acquisition in our company's history; acquired an additional incinerator in Orange, Texas; started a battery recycling company; and made other significant investments in sustainability. At the same time, we are making intentional investments in talent development and operational excellence.

While continuing to invest in our core assets, we are also focused on the future of sustainability. For our entire existence, Heritage has always sought sustainable solutions for our customers' most challenging waste streams with great success. We see this as being even more prominent in the future. Our start to our newest business, Heritage Battery Recycling, and our investment in Climeco are examples of this.

Q: How do you plan to address changes in the workforce in the coming year?

A: More so today than ever before, companies need to be constantly anticipating what the future will bring, especially when it comes to workforce and sustainability pressures. While we consistently seek innovative ways to process our customers' waste/byproducts, we feel investment in talent development and operational excellence will only further our advancement. In addition, we feel our early commitment to electrifying our transportation fleet will position us for what the future holds.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote?

A: "If you're successful in what you do over a period of time, you'll start approaching records, but that's not what you're playing for. You're playing to challenge and be challenged." - Lou Brock

As a business analogy, this quote means that leaders are not developed by hitting company EBITDA records. Instead, leaders are developed by tackling challenges, understanding and taking development risks, and analyzing what was successful or not.

I also have another favorite quote: "A lot of people, when a guy scores a lot of goals, think, 'He's a great player', because a goal is very important, but a great player is a player who can do everything on the field. He can do assists, encourage his colleagues, give them confidence to go forward. It is someone who, when a team does not do well, becomes one of the leaders." — Pelé

A great leader is diversified in their skillsets. Being a diversified leader promotes more teammates to join the play. Encouraging the team to take on new challenges is the ultimate development tool. Finally, a good leader is someone who takes responsibility when things don't go as planned, understands the pitfalls and prepares the team for the next challenge.

For more information, visit www.heritage-enviro.com or call (877) 436-8778.