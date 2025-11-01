Evolving with the market: The future of U.S. refining

Across the Gulf Coast and beyond, refinery operators are dealing with a challenging mix of market forces that would have seemed unimaginable just a few years ago.

From Houston to Los Angeles, facility closures are reshaping regional fuel supplies while new mandates push operators toward renewable fuel production. It's a period testing the industry's ability to adapt while maintaining reliable operations.

The changes aren't happening in isolation. They reflect broader shifts in how Americans consume energy, how global trade patterns are evolving, and how regulatory frameworks push the industry toward new priorities. For refinery operators, these trends necessitate practical choices on equipment modernization, feedstock strategies and product optimization. Recent facility closures tell the story in stark terms. LyondellBasell completed the shutdown of its Houston refinery in early 2025, taking nearly 264,000 b/d of production offline. Phillips 66 has committed to shuttering its Los Angeles refinery by year-end. Taken together, these decisions reflect an industry recalibrating for new market realities.

The Houston closure is particularly telling because it wasn't driven by operational problems or compliance issues. LyondellBasell made it clear that traditional refining no longer aligned with its strategic objectives. The facility simply didn't fit its growth plans. This kind of realignment is happening across the industry as companies focus on core competencies and highest-return activities.

The challenge isn't just fewer refineries. Operators are juggling multiple pressures: weak margins on traditional fuels, new mandates for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel, and shifting crude qualities that demand processing adjustments. Every decision, whether upgrading equipment or altering the product slate, has cascading effects across operations.

Integrating renewable fuel production isn't as simple as switching feedstocks. Facilities need new storage systems, modified processing units and updated quality control procedures. The investment can be substantial, and payback depends on volatile renewable fuel credit markets and evolving regulations. Sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) illustrates the trend. Output roughly doubled between December 2024 and February 2025, with production projected to grow from 19,000 b/d in 2023 to 51,000 b/d this year. For refiners, this means new revenue opportunities and significant capital needs.

Companies that can adapt efficiently have real advantages. U.S. refiners benefit from domestic crude access, infrastructure and proximity to key markets. The key is leveraging these strengths while making smart investment and product decisions.

The most successful operators are prioritizing flexibility, with equipment capable of processing multiple crude types, units designed for rapid product changes and logistics systems that handle diverse feedstock flows. It also involves workforce training and maintenance strategies that ensure maximum uptime.

California offers a clear example. Capacity reductions are challenging supply chains and pricing stability. Phillips 66 plans to shut down its Wilmington refinery by the end of 2025, citing uncertainty over long-term viability. Such decisions reflect broader concerns about regulatory costs, market access and capital allocation.

The path forward requires balancing immediate operational needs with long-term strategy. That means investing in performance while building capability for future markets. It's a complex optimization problem each operator must solve based on its circumstances, market position and risk tolerance.

Yet within this challenging environment, opportunities remain. U.S. refiners benefit from abundant domestic crude, sophisticated processing and proximity to major markets. The domestic industry is among the most competitive globally, and challenges elsewhere may actually strengthen U.S. operations.

The key is leveraging these advantages while adapting to new realities in fuel specifications, environmental regulations and demand patterns. Operational excellence, both in execution and strategy, will separate leaders from laggards.

This extends to supply chain optimization, maintenance programs that maximize uptime and digital tools that improve decision-making. In today's compressed margins, success depends on execution fundamentals and the ability to respond quickly to shifting signals.

The industry's ability to navigate headwinds will depend on regulatory clarity and realistic policies that balance environmental goals with economic realities. Abrupt shifts create uncertainty that complicates long-term planning, while overly prescriptive mandates risk suboptimal investments.

What's needed is a framework recognizing refiners' role in meeting energy needs while supporting realistic transition timelines. Policies should incentivize innovation rather than mandate outcomes and acknowledge that energy security and competitiveness remain essential.

At BIC Alliance, we work with owner/operators who understand that success requires both strategic vision and tactical discipline. The companies thriving today view challenges as catalysts for improvement. They're investing in flexibility while maintaining operational focus across existing assets.

In this issue of BIC Magazine, we continue exploring how industry leaders are adapting to these complex dynamics. You'll find insights from executives managing major operations, perspectives on workforce development in a changing industry and coverage of technological innovations that are helping companies optimize performance across their facilities.

As we move forward, the refining industry's success will depend on its ability to balance multiple competing pressures while maintaining the operational excellence that has long defined American manufacturing. It's a complex challenge, but one that companies across our industry are uniquely positioned to meet through strategic thinking, technological innovation and unwavering focus on execution.

Stay safe, stay informed and keep driving progress.

Congratulations to Thomas Brinsko, CEO with BIC Alliance, on receiving the prestigious ICON Award from the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region. This well-deserved honor recognizes his faith, family values, volunteer spirit and unwavering commitment to the industry — exemplifying BIC Alliance's mission to connect business and industry for the betterment of all.