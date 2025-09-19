2025 Gulf Coast Industry Forum

1 of 12
Gulf Coast Industry Forum
Robert Bacon with ExxonMobil, Nathanael Ince and Ryan Sitton with Pinnacle Reliability and Sharon Hulgan with Dow network at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
2 of 12
Chris Jahn with American Chemistry Council and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance stop for a photo at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
3 of 12
Thomas Brinsko, CEO of BIC Alliance, accepting the Industry Icon Award at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
4 of 12
Chad Burke with Economic Alliance Houston Port Region and Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance viewing photos of Thomas’ family.
5 of 12
Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Jim Griffin with San Jacinto College, Vincent DiCosimo with Targa Resources, Dr. Brenda Hellyer with San Jacinto College and Tom Nutbrown with Covestro network at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
6 of 12
Robert Bacon with ExxonMobil, Vincent DiCosimo with Targa Resources, Maren Perry with Milestone Project Services and Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance catch up at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum in Pasadena, Texas.
7 of 12
Jim Griffin with San Jacinto College, Lon Brenner with Valero, Alicia Matus with LyondellBasell, Carrie Phillips with Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance attending the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
8 of 12
Texas Chemistry Council’s Shannon Vrba, Karl Gansen and Kolton McDougald welcome exhibitors to the TCC booth.
9 of 12
The Pasadena City Mayor Thomas Schoenbein and Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance stop for a photo at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
10 of 12
Darbie Morris with AMECO, Jeremy Osterberger with BIC Alliance, Alyssa Hinte with BIC Recruiting and Mason Crain with AMECO network at the AMECO booth.
11 of 12
Thomas Brinsko with BIC Alliance, Alyssa Hinte with BIC Recruiting, Whitney Strickland with TF Companies and Alan Brumley with Industrial Tent Systems catch up at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.
12 of 12
Gabby De Los Santos with Gulf Coast Authority, Douglas Taft with Ethox Chemicals and Keith Hardcastle with Gulf Coast Authority gather for a photo in front of the Gulf Coast Authority booth at the Gulf Coast Industry Forum.