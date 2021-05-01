Zervoudis leads Covestro’s Baytown site during 50-year celebration

A passion for chemical manufacturing and operational excellence drives Demetri Zervoudis in every aspect of his professional life. As the senior vice president and site manager of Covestro's Baytown, Texas, site, he is responsible for all site operations, from safety and environmental performance to manufacturing, talent management, projects and stakeholder engagement.

Zervoudis was born and raised on the Greek island of Chios, where the closest thing to a chemical plant was an orange juice factory and a distillery to make ouzo. As a young adult, he developed a love for math and chemistry, later deciding to pursue a degree in chemical engineering because he was told it was the toughest major to study. "I like a good challenge," he said.

Zervoudis came to the U.S. after high school and graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in chemical and petroleum engineering. He also received an MBA from Carnegie Melon University.

His first job was in R&D at Mobay Chemical Corp., Covestro's predecessor company, in Charleston, South Carolina. He has since held various positions in project management, strategic planning, global manufacturing, HS&E, procurement and site management.

While Zervoudis is roughly two years into his current role, he is not new to the Baytown site; in the '90s, he served in a leadership role for a site expansion program.

According to Zervoudis, the skills that have helped him succeed in his position include "a deep knowledge of chemical manufacturing coupled with a strong passion for operational excellence."

Celebrating 50 years in Baytown

Covestro is a leading polymer producer, focused on three distinct business segments: polyurethanes; polycarbonates; and coatings, adhesives and specialties. Its Baytown facility is its largest North American manufacturing site and began polyurethane production in 1971 as Mobay, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bayer. In September 2015, Covestro separated from Bayer, its parent company, and began operating as an independent company. The site will celebrate its 50th anniversary in Baytown this year.

"Our materials and application solutions are found in nearly every area of modern life," Zervoudis said. "Innovation and sustainability are the driving forces behind the continuous development of our products, processes and facilities."

Covestro's Baytown site is located 25 miles east of Houston, and is strategically positioned along Cedar Bayou in West Chambers County, which feeds into the Houston Ship Channel.

The Baytown site is a global leader in hightech materials solutions. Its products are used to make everything from luxury automotive components and flat panel displays to medical devices and advanced construction materials.

Overcoming challenges

According to Zervoudis, he faces many of the same challenges faced by other site managers in the petrochemical industry.

"The typical challenge for every site manager is to keep our employees fulfilled, engaged and focused on operational excellence in safety and reliability," he said. "A reliable plant is a safe one, and vice versa. This challenge is never done. It requires the culture and processes that ensure focus and vigilance in everything we do, 100 percent of the time."

Three years ago, Covestro launched a global program called SafeGuard that is transforming its safety culture with a special focus on process safety, a deep knowledge of process risks, mitigation measures and the assurance that those measures are working.

Like so many in industry, Zervoudis views the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as his biggest challenge.

"We are managing well and getting used to working differently at all levels of the organization," he said. "The site developed and launched a COVID-19 task force. The team meets on a weekly basis and has done an exceptional job managing safety measures and sanitizing protocols at the site. We're still very much tuned in to the latest news surrounding COVID-19 and its impact on the economy as we continue to navigate these challenges.

"My approach to challenges is to learn, trust others and get the facts straight. I also believe in making the best of the things you can't change, while figuring out what to do about the things you can change. Once you've figured that out, it is important to have the courage to stand up for what you think is right and have the facts to support it."

Safety as a top priority

Covestro’s Baytown, Texas, site produces polyurethanes; polycarbonates; and coatings, adhesives and specialties.

In October 2020, Covestro's Baytown site celebrated one year without a recordable incident, and site leaders continue to place an emphasis on improving its safety record.

"We are proud to say that our site has made great improvements in safety," Zervoudis said. "This performance reinforces our program 'ZERO is POSSIBLE.' We owe this accomplishment to ourselves, our families, our colleagues and the company."

The Baytown site was recently recognized by the Texas Chemical Council, being named "Best in Texas" and also receiving its Occupational Safety Distinguished Service Award. In 2020, the site launched a new project called Operational Discipline to further enhance practices and improve the layers of protection already established at the site.

A valued member of the community

Covestro has continuously supported community improvement initiatives since the first units were built in Baytown in 1971.

"The company is an active and engaged member in the surrounding Baytown community," Zervoudis said. "We have a rich tradition of good corporate citizenship, whether it's through flagship programs, volunteering as mentors for aspiring engineers at local high schools through our manufacturing lab in Goose Creek Consolidated Independent School District, supporting community needs through our on-site United Way Campaign, or teaching STEM to fifth graders through our partnership with the Eddie V. Gray Wetlands Center."

Covestro funds both STEM and vocational scholarships for local high school students. Through the Baytown site's Outreach Council, employees have a variety of volunteer opportunities to participate in throughout the year in the Baytown community. Initiatives range from volunteering through the local Special Olympics, participating in and sponsoring Bike Around the Bay to benefit local waterways in and around the Galveston Bay region, working on projects with the local United Way during the annual Days of Caring, collecting Christmas toys and gifts for local families through the site's annual on-site toy drive, and more.

Covestro is also a member of several local, state and federal trade organizations.

"One of the main benefits of working collaboratively with these groups is that we all face similar challenges and can learn from each other," Zervoudis said. "The associations give us the venue to work together to share best practices as they relate to the safety of our operations."

Looking forward

In late 2018, Covestro announced plans to invest in a methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) plant expansion at its Baytown facility. While the project is temporarily on pause due to challenging global market conditions, leadership remains firmly committed to Baytown as the ideal location to further expand the company's MDI production capacities.

The Baytown site is also committed to a transition to a circular economy, Zervoudis explained.

"Performance chemicals and polymers that we produce are essential elements to overcome the environmental challenges the world is facing. Transitioning to a circular economy is a focal point for Covestro and the industry at large. Our products and technologies help make our planet a more sustainable, healthier and cleaner place to live. Using alternative raw materials, innovative recycling solutions and renewable energy will be a guiding force in our move toward a more circular economy."

Zervoudis also hopes to achieve continued improvement in the areas of safety and operational excellence.

"Safety is always our top priority," he said. "We will continue to ensure a safe environment for employees and the surrounding community. We will also continue to excel in operational excellence -- this is about risk management and incident prevention. It also includes leveraging new digital technologies to help us improve processes, troubleshooting and work execution.

"We are working to continue our improvement plans in sustainability with innovative solutions in all aspects of our operations and throughout our supply chain. We have plans to further reduce our emissions, increase energy efficiency and repurpose waste into valuable raw materials."