A conversation with Paul Self Of InEight Inc.

Early in his career, Paul Self of InEight Inc. implemented and consulted on project management solutions for numerous Fortune 500 companies. He now applies that extensive experience to his role as executive vice president, Planning & Delivery at InEight Inc. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Self to learn more about leading InEight's strategy for improving project predictability by incorporating advanced work packaging (AWP) and the latest AI and machine learning technologies into the company's software solutions.

Paul Self, Executive Vice President, Planning & Delivery, InEight Inc.

Q: What led to your position at InEight?

A: It's been a 20-year journey. I have spent my entire professional career in the project management technology space. I have been an end user, a consultant, a sales/ marketing guy, a global leader for a project portfolio management business, co-founder of a startup, and a key contributor to product and go-to-market strategies. InEight has allowed me to continue to do the things I am passionate about - innovating, interacting with existing and prospective customers, and playing a role in the company's strategy for making projects more predictable for owners and contractors.

Q: What is the biggest news at InEight right now?

A: There are two major initiatives that are very exciting. The first is our increased focus on facilitating owner and contractor collaboration. We are taking the concept of AWP and bringing it from idea to implementation. Studies indicate InEight's solutions can save as much as 10 percent on total installed cost and improve productivity in the field by as much as 25 percent.

The second is our continued focus on incorporating the latest AI and machine learning capabilities into our solutions. Both are already embedded in our project planning and schedule products, allowing users to capitalize on historical project performance and collaborate with team members throughout the process.

Q: Is InEight looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: Both, actually! The beauty is that InEight's solutions are relevant across any industry where the "project" is the lifeblood of the organization. This flexibility allows us to support a broad spectrum of market segments, such as energy, construction and government contracting.

The technological advancements we are making in leveraging AI and machine learning are accelerating the planning process and improving plan accuracy. When you combine that with our support of AWP principles, you truly have an opportunity to improve project predictability.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: You have to make sure you focus your efforts on solving the right problem for your clients. There is an absolute difference between being "leading edge" and "bleeding edge." This is why listening to your clients and giving them the ability to put their "fingerprints" on your strategy is critically important.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: My honest answer is that balance is achieved over the long term, not necessarily in a given week or month. Our personal and professional lives are always competing for time. There are periods when professional life requires more time, such as when we're beginning a career, accepting a new job or starting a new company. There are also times when the balance shifts more to our personal lives, such as when we get married, the birth of a child or an annual family vacation. For the time between my major professional and personal life events, I just try to make it home for dinner.

For more information visit ineight.com/BIC or call (866) 225-9570.