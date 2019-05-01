Stephen Goff, LyondellBasell Bayport Complex investing in future

As site manager of the LyondellBasell Bayport Complex for the past two years, Stephen Goff is responsible for all three plants that make up the complex, including the company's only ethylene oxide (EO) plant. The fourth-largest LyondellBasell facility, the Bayport Complex also features a polymers plant and a propylene oxide/tertiary butyl alcohol (PO/TBA) plant, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary.

"This year marks the 50th anniversary of our PO/TBA plant, and we look forward to celebrating this milestone," said Goff. "This occasion allows us to recognize the efforts of one of the most talented workforces in the industry."

Plants have a lot of moving parts, Goff said, so it's important to invest in the future of the industry's workforce. "We must stay focused to ensure we're aligned in order to achieve our goals," he said. "We must continue to develop and retain our workforce, especially when we have big projects that require a lot of workers. It's important that we're all in sync, and this requires extensive and frequent communication."

Goff received his bachelor of science in chemical engineering from the University of Texas in 1991 and a master's degree in chemical engineering from the University of Houston in 1996. His 27 years of manufacturing experience include successful leadership roles in technical, operations, maintenance and plant management, both domestically and internationally. Previously, he worked as the site manager of a Chevron Phillips Chemical plant in Borger, Texas. His first job was with Quantum Chemical in Port Arthur, Texas, as a process control engineer.

Goff 's duties at the Bayport Complex include oversight of safety, environmental, employees, production, capital management, asset integrity and the budget. Although a number of skills are required for the position, Goff identified the most important requirements as culture-building leadership and a passion for safety.

"A variety of skills are needed, but one of the most important would be the ability to inspire people and build a culture of engagement," Goff explained. "Also, it is critical to have a passion for safety. This is necessary to represent LyondellBasell's values well and to accomplish strategic goals so we can deliver a quality product and be the preferred supplier to our customers."

Award-winning safety culture 're-energized' annually

With the PO/TBA Choate Plant beginning operations in 1969, the polymers plant coming on line in 1973 and the EO Underwood Plant starting in 1981, the three plants came together under LyondellBasell in 2007 and have been led by a single site manager since 2015. The Bayport Complex plants produce ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol and other ethylene oxide derivatives, propylene oxide, propylene glycol, propylene glycol ether, tertiary butyl alcohol, isobutylene, polypropylene and Catalloy process resins.

Safety is embedded in LyondellBasell's culture, Goff said, and the Bayport Complex recently received the American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers' Distinguished Safety Award, an exceptional recognition that represents the very best in safety throughout the petrochemical and refining industry.

"Along with extensive safety programs and initiatives, much of the success is a credit to the staff here, who remain diligent and engaged," Goff stated. "Battling complacency is usually one of the biggest hurdles, but we study the data and can focus on specific areas if needed, such as hand safety or working at heights. Sharing best practices is another way to broaden the experience around the company so we can all learn from each other.

"Every year, our entire company marks Global Safety Day, and that is a time when everything focuses on different aspects of safety -- workshops, demonstrations, presentations, etc. It could be working outside in extreme weather or a quiz on different processes. There is a lot of creativity and effort put into this day to help us keep safety as part of our everyday conversations. We really get re-energized from this day, and I think it shows in our day-to-day operations."

Celebrating expansions by giving back

LyondellBasell is one of the largest plastics, chemical and refining companies in the world, and according to Goff, its business model reflects its growth and innovation. "Part of our growth strategy is expanding into new markets with new products, and the acquisition of A. Schulman last year is just one part of a multipronged approach," Goff explained. "We currently have two large projects under construction: a Hyperzone polyethylene (PE) plant at our La Porte, Texas, facility and the world's largest PO/ TBA plant, which will be partially located at our Bayport Choate location and at our Channelview Complex. The company is investing in our site, which means growth and new employees."

The Bayport site is specifically slated to add a new ethyl tert-butyl ether (ETBE) unit as part of the historic new PO/TBA plant, which is also the company's largest capital project.

"Bayport has several key growth projects at all three plants," Goff said. "We successfully completed a tri-ethylene glycol project that was achieved with zero injuries and is operating well to meet demand. We are debottlenecking our polypropylene polymer lines this year and are underway with the construction of the ETBE unit for the PO/TBA project at Channelview."

Goff emphasized that a strong, positive relationship with the community benefits the complex by "earning it the right to operate" in the region.

"Whether it's through volunteering at a school event or presenting at a community meeting, we always strive to be transparent in what we do and how we do it," said Goff, who actively participates on two community advisory panels where he shares information about the Bayport Complex. "The reason we give back is because many of us live in the area around our complex. You may see a LyondellBasell employee volunteering at a food shelter or science fair or dropping off donated school supplies.

"We proudly support the University of Houston's Environmental Institute, Junior Achievement, Harris County Precinct 2 Seniors Program, Clear Creek Independent School District, Bay Area Turning Point women's shelter, first responders and United Way.

"Additionally, we participate in Global Care Day, an annual day of community service for our company. There is a strong desire to invest in the places where we live and operate, and this is one of the most important days of the year. Employees help decide the organizations that we work with, and this day is a demonstration of our ambition to make a tangible difference."

In terms of trends for 2019 and 2020, Goff believes industry will see increased competition with new capacity coming on line, and he's proud that LyondellBasell is playing a role in this growth with the planned startup of its Hyperzone PE plant. Additionally, with the growth of the circular economy, Goff said the company has increased its focus on issues related to eliminating plastic waste.

"What you will see from our facility and our company is the leveraging of low-cost feedstock and our innovation to continue delivering value to our shareholders, quality products to our customers and a sustained contribution to our community," Goff said. "Sustainability is another area that LyondellBasell is very focused on and has recently stepped out to support by helping launch the global Alliance to End Plastic Waste."

LyondellBasell Bayport Complex

10801 Choate Road Pasadena, Texas 77507

(281) 474-4191

www.lyondellbasell.com

Employees: 1,150 employees and contractors

Products: Ethylene oxide, ethylene glycol and other ethylene oxide derivatives, propylene oxide, propylene glycol, propylene glycol ether, tertiary butyl alcohol, isobutylene, polypropylene and Catalloy process resins

Size: 800 acres

