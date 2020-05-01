Matus ‘advancing possible’ at LyondellBasell Corpus Christi

According to LyondellBasell Corpus Christi Site Manager Alicia Matus, being in her position requires around-the-clock responsibility, which can be a challenge. However, she is ensuring the site maintains reliable operations through continuous improvement and meets its production goals.

Alicia Matus, Site Manager, LyondellBasell Corpus Christi

"We are also focused on 'advancing possible' and remaining environmentally compliant with ever-increasing regulatory requirements," Matus said. "At times, it can be difficult to balance the priorities of the site and my family. I do my best to give my family my full attention and plenty of quality time, although they understand my role and the importance of maintaining safety at the site."

While overseeing approximately 370 workers and contractors, Matus explained her ultimate goal is for LyondellBasell Corpus Christi to be the safest and best-run facility in the industry. She also wants the site to be an employer of choice for the surrounding areas, attracting the best employees who have a safety-first mindset and strong work ethic.

A native of Fulton, Mississippi, Matus earned a bachelor's degree in chemical engineering from Mississippi State University. After she graduated from college, she took a job as a process engineer for Shell Chemicals in Deer Park, Texas. Next, she worked for Shell Oil Products in various supervisory roles in the areas of maintenance, operations, refining and safety.

Matus began her tenure with LyondellBasell in 2012. Prior to coming to the Corpus Christi site, she served as an operations manager for LyondellBasell's Houston refinery and then as site manager for the company's plant in Victoria, Texas.

"A great deal of skills are needed for my current role, but the ability to lead, listen and connect with people is the most important," said Matus, who now has more than 20 years of petrochemical manufacturing experience. "It is also critical to make decisions and remain calm during challenging situations."

Ethylene expansion project

Consisting of 2,570 acres located in northwest Corpus Christi between Interstate 37 and Highway 44, LyondellBasell's Corpus Christi Complex was built in 1980. The site produces ethylene, propylene and fuel products, along with other materials key to making plastics for food packaging and containers. In 2016, LyondellBasell Corpus Christi completed its 800-million-pound-peryear ethylene expansion project, which increased ethylene capacity at the facility by 50 percent -- from 1.7 billion pounds per year to 2.5 billion pounds per year.

"Approximately three years ago, I inherited control of a facility that underwent significant changes as part of LyondellBasell's plans to attract a larger share of the growing global ethylene market," Matus stated. "This large, complex project has been a win-win for the company and community. Today, I'm proud to say we are celebrating our 40th anniversary and the site has an annual economic impact of over $850 million."

A longstanding safety record

According to Matus, it's been over three years and more than 3.5 million man-hours since LyondellBasell Corpus Christi has had a recordable injury. She attributes this success to the site's strong leadership presence in the field and employees' commitment to keeping each other safe.

"This site has a safety culture where employees look out for each other and can intervene at any time if something is unsafe," Matus said. "We have an employee safety observation program called 'Check Signals,' which serves as a reminder for employees to understand any job hazard. LyondellBasell has a 'GoalZERO' mindset that applies to all of its sites and employees. When a new employee joins the site, he or she has a face-to-face discussion with myself and our HSE manager about the importance of GoalZERO and Check Signals and what is expected of that person while he or she is working at the site.

"Our site is focused on keeping our employees and surrounding communities safe at all times. This year, we are taking steps to further meet new federal environmental compliance requirements."

Community engagement

LyondellBasell is committed to being a responsible, good neighbor in the communities where it operates. The Corpus Christi site supports the community by volunteering with various groups, including:

American Heart Association.

ARK Youth Assessment and Emergency Shelter for Youth.

Boy Scouts of America.

Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Bend.

Coastal Bend Bays Foundation.

Driscoll Children's Hospital.

United Way of the Coastal Bend.

YWCA.

"Our employees are devoted volunteers and supporters of community organizations because they see firsthand the impact their involvement makes," Matus said. "We recently received a Conservation and Environmental Stewardship Award from the Coastal Bend Bays Foundation. I'm proud to serve on the board of this foundation and the United Way of the Coastal Bend. We also held community service days at The Purple Door, a shelter for victims of domestic violence, and the Amos Rehabilitation Keep, a wildlife rehabilitation center. We worked to make improvements and provide supplies to both of those facilities."

This summer, LyondellBasell will sponsor "First Responders Night" at the Corpus Christi Hooks baseball game, as well as Commissioner Brent Chesney's Sandcastle 5K Run, which benefits the American Diabetes Association's Camp Sandcastle.

Matus also serves as vice president on the board of directors for the Port Industries of Corpus Christi. According to Matus, this board consists of plant managers from many different "heavy" industries throughout the area.

"This organization concentrates on ensuring the longevity of industry by working together to safeguard air quality, understand the impact of regulatory requirements, maintain a positive relationship with surrounding communities, and advise on the safety/security and optimization of our port," Matus explained. "Understanding industry trends and preparing our area to respond to those trends are what this organization focuses on."

Advocating on behalf of industry

As a leader in the industry, LyondellBasell encourages personnel to actively work within industry trade groups to help create public policy solutions. Matus emphasized that LyondellBasell's advocacy activities are directed toward advancing its business interests and fostering the protection and advancement of the petrochemical and refining industries.

"In Texas, we seek to raise awareness on key issues and advocate in support of programs that are important to creating jobs and attracting new capital investment," Matus said. "In addition, we support dedicated funding of the Texas Emissions Reduction Plan program. This program provides the most cost-effective solutions for reducing mobile-source emissions, opportunities to enhance protocols and processes that support safe operations, and fair and equitable tax policies that promote economic investment.

"Overall, our industry will continue to take advantage of low feedstock costs in the U.S. LyondellBasell is continuing to grow organically and inorganically and is expanding its sustainability efforts. The industry is cyclical, and there will be challenges in 2020 with increasing competition as new capacity comes on line. However, LyondellBasell and the Corpus Christi site are poised to sustain safe operations, be low-cost producers and run our assets very well."

