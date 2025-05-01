Leading with purpose: BASF’s Thornley champions innovation, safety, people-first culture

Since joining the Freeport Verbund site four years ago, James Thornley has guided his team through record-breaking production, safety achievements and sustainability milestones — all while fostering a culture of continuous improvement and community connection.

Thornley manages the daily production, personnel development and training as well as leading EHS compliance and supporting the needs of customers. With a passion for operational excellence, he continuously seeks ways to optimize efficiency while maintaining the highest safety and environmental standards.

"You must have a strong balance of empathy for people to understand what your team is working through while also being strong in your leadership and sense of values," he said. "Helping people understand their strengths and where they need to improve, and helping them do so, is what makes a strong team leader for this role."

In the U.S., BASF is headquartered in Florham Park, N.J., and is the North American affiliate of BASF SE in Ludwigshafen, Germany. The company has approximately 16,000 employees in North America and a workforce of about 112,000 worldwide. In 2023, BASF boasted approximately $70 billion in sales worldwide with about $20.5 billion of that generated in North America.

In 1958, Freeport became BASF’s first manufacturing site outside Europe and is BASF’s second largest and only other Verbund site in North America. This milestone set the foundation for BASF’s continued investment in innovative solutions and sustainable growth within the region.

Since Thornley took on his role at BASF Freeport, the site has continued to advance its sustainability efforts. In March 2024, the U.S. DOE selected BASF to negotiate funding of up to $75 million for a project aimed at producing low-carbon syngas from recycled chemical byproduct streams at the Freeport site. This initiative involves converting liquid byproducts from existing production processes into syngas through electrically powered reformation, utilizing renewable energy sources. The resulting low-carbon syngas is intended for use as feedstock in downstream production, supporting circular value creation and significantly reducing CO 2 emissions at the Freeport Verbund site.

By October 2024, the DOE’s Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations awarded BASF over $1.5 million to commence Phase 1 activities for this project. During this phase, BASF plans to conduct engineering studies, simulations and calculations to support design development. The recently announced DOE grant enables BASF to explore syngas production while simultaneously generating low-carbon feedstock for integration into its system. This initiative aligns with BASF’s broader sustainability strategy, which includes a goal to reduce emissions by 25% by 2030 and achieve net neutrality by 2050. The project is part of ongoing efforts to develop innovative chemical processes that support long-term sustainability.

Thornley added that the Freeport site is one of only six Verbund sites globally and is the second largest site in North America. The facility has 27 production units and makes numerous products for different BASF businesses, including architectural-grade latexes found in paints and paper products, such as paper plate coatings.

As the site evolves operationally, so too does its workforce. The culture at the site continues to change with each new generation of employees, he said.

"Managing this change and the impact it has on my team is one of the biggest challenges but also brings a lot of fulfillment because we end up creating something better than before," Thornley said. "The workforce today is driven by collaboration and purpose, and adapting to these shifting dynamics is key to our long-term success."

Safety is a top priority at the Freeport complex, with the Polyalcohols production unit being awarded the prestigious Responsible Care® Facility Safety Award in 2019 from the American Chemistry Council.

"We’re enormously proud of our safety at BASF, and our exposure reduction program that we have here has been a critical component to that success. We’ve been implementing the process for nearly eight years," Thornley said. "The program makes safety a team sport; we’re all in it together. We do this by bringing our contractors into the culture and making them an equal part of the effort."

Thornley said he’s optimistic about the future of dispersions, with two production records being broken in the last 18 months to meet customer demand. He credits cuttingedge processes in the effort to reduce wasted time and materials.

For the path forward, he wants to see sustainable growth and an openness to change at the Freeport site. If that growth continues, Thornley sees the potential for the establishment of another unit at the facility.

"Sometimes people see change as something scary, but I hope to lead the team in a way that we embrace it. Change can lead to something great and improved processes," he said. "We don’t have any current upgrades or expansions in my area right now, but we are constantly working to think of how we can improve. We recently implemented process improvements to help combat some of the issues our technicians were having caused by our Texas humidity. It made the overall system more efficient and safer overall."

Any legislation affecting the industry that supports open opportunities and allows early and mid-career employees to grow in the same way he did is something Thornley said he will continue to support.

"When I can promote from within, I try to do that. It’s important that no matter who is in office we continue to focus on supporting legislation that opens opportunities," he said.

Prior to joining the team at Freeport, Thornley worked in Chattanooga, Tennessee, at various BASF sites for 25 years. When he first started with the company, he was inspired to gain exposure to as much knowledge as possible so he could feel confident voicing ways to change and improve safety.

"I realized the more I learned and the more I led, the better I could help keep my team members safe," Thornley said. Along the way, he’s discovered that diverse experiences can drive success.

"Not everyone is going to have your same background or perspectives, and if you assume they are just like you, it makes it very hard to get them to understand your perspective," Thornley said. "Meeting people where they are is the first step in building trust, which will help the team align and succeed."

Thornley said he finds fulfillment in witnessing change and progress.

"Because once people are willing to try something new, and they see the improvements it can make to their work or their life, then they get excited about being part of the change too," he said. "Seeing that lightbulb moment brings a sense of accomplishment because you know you were able to help make that impact."

Being a good neighbor to fenceline communities is a passion at Freeport, Thornley said, and employees support a number of programs surrounding future resources, health and skills.

"Many of our employee groups attend volunteer events and take initiative to support these programs, too. I’m a proud member of our VETS employee group, and we do events throughout the year to support the community and our local veterans," he said. "I got involved because my dad served, so it’s great to participate in this program here at BASF because it’s one way for me to honor him and his service."

Thornley’s first job at the age of 15 was working in a youth program within the Chattanooga Public School system, he said, an opportunity that allowed him to work with his uncle, who taught him life lessons that still serve him today.

He also draws inspiration from his grandfather, who taught him the importance of a good work ethic, responsibility and staying true to your values.

An early conversation he had with a manager when he came to Freeport continues to guide his work and ambitions, he said.

"He and I were discussing why he brought me here and asked what I needed from him to succeed. As we ended that conversation, he told me that I was one of the strongest leaders he had met within our business, including himself in that comparison," Thornley said. "It was humbling, and I always hope to live up to his assessment and feedback as a leader even today."

Thornley’s passion for leadership, innovation and service continues to shape BASF’s operations and culture — and reflects the company’s commitment to a more sustainable and inclusive future.

For more information, visit basf.com.