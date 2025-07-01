Knotts fosters progress at Indorama Ventures’ specialty chemical division

Kim Knotts draws fulfillment from seeing the evolution of her team at Indovinya, one that prioritizes safety, a broader vision and sustainability.

Knotts, the global VP of Environment, Health, Safety, Quality (EHSQ) and Sustainability with Indovinya, a specialty chemicals division of Indorama Ventures, has headed the department since the division’s creation at the beginning of 2020.

"Watching our team grow, adapt and lead across these critical areas has been incredibly rewarding. It’s fulfilling to know that our work contributes to building a safer, more sustainable and more responsible business that creates real value across the entire chain," Knotts said.

She’s responsible for developing and implementing a global strategy for sustainability at Indovinya, which is a key component of Indorama Ventures’ portfolio.

"My goal is to foster a safe, healthy and environmentally responsible workplace and community member at all our global locations while supporting business objectives and meeting customer demands, reinforcing Indovinya’s role as a reliable partner in driving sustainable solutions," Knotts said.

Kim Knotts, Global VP of EHSQ and Sustainability, Indovinya

Having the skills and knowledge to do her job isn’t enough for success, Knotts said. Aligning personal values with the company’s culture is key as well.

"I feel a strong connection with Indovinya, where we bring our personal signature to everything we do by championing responsible practices that respect the planet, care for our people and communities and provide sustainable solutions for our customers," she said.

Indovinya operates in 10 countries, with 15 manufacturing facilities and seven research and development and application centers dedicated to developing sustainable solutions using advanced technologies and deep technical expertise.

With a global team of about 3,000 employees, Indovinya is strongly committed to creating an inclusive, impactful and people-focused work environment — where talented employees choose to stay, grow and make a difference, Knotts said.

Safety is embedded in the culture and values of Indovinya, with year-on-year reductions in worker injuries and illnesses since 2020. Employees and contractors are empowered to stop unsafe work, ensuring all tasks are performed with a clear focus on safety.

Knotts said Indovinya’s "Golden Safety Rules" outline essential practices across critical operations, such as work permits, confined space entry and energy isolation.

The company implements EHS excellence plans, regular audits and global safety and environmental communication meetings to continuously improve EHS systems and practices. A task-risk analysis system facilitates proactive hazard assessment and control before any activity begins, Knotts said.

All Indovinya facilities in Brazil, the U.S. and Mexico are certified under ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and Responsible Care (or RC 14001 which combines these). Its India facility is on track to become certified in 2025.

Indovinya's facility in Port Neches, Texas

"Our commitment extends to employee health and well-being, with regular occupational health assessments, ergonomic evaluations and mental health initiatives," Knotts said. "Safety training is tailored to each facility, blending online and hands-on programs, ensuring compliance with legal requirements while fostering a strong safety culture. Through continuous learning and global collaboration, Indovinya reinforces its commitment to workplace safety and operational excellence."

Being a good neighbor in the communities within Indovinya’s footprint is achieved by championing responsible practices. A nonprofit called Indovinya Charitable Initiatives was founded in 2024 to further expand the company’s positive social impact.

In her role, Knotts said strong communication skills make a good leader, particularly the ability to be authentic and transparent as opportunities to collaborate arise. She said experience has taught her she can help her team grow by removing barriers, securing resources and creating a space where people are empowered to do their best work.

"This is a role that requires balancing strategic thinking with real-world execution while staying grounded in trust, authenticity and a clear sense of purpose," she said.

But every position comes with challenges. Knotts said navigating a global, multicultural team through acquisitions spanning different regions requires understanding varied cultural contexts, expectations and communication styles. The result is a continuing opportunity to learn and exhibit empathy, listening, humility and adaptability, she said.

"As someone who is deeply passionate about teaching and developing people, I see these differences not as barriers, but as opportunities to leverage strengths and foster growth, for individuals and the organization," Knotts said.

She earned both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in occupational safety and health from Murray State University. Knotts also holds certificates as a certified safety professional (CSP) and certified hazardous material manager (CHMM), and she takes pride in enhancing her leadership and sustainability expertise.

Having completed executive programs at INSEAD and the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, she gained enhanced skills in leadership communication and corporate sustainability.

With more than 30 years of experience in the chemical and petrochemical industry, Knotts started her career as an environmental and safety coordinator for a waste management company.

Kim Knotts with the EHS team in Brazil

She was inspired to pursue her career path with a desire to make an impact in an industry where sustainability is becoming increasingly important. Her role allows her to delve into both the operational and strategic sides of the business.

"It has also provided me the opportunity to build teams and take part in developing talented individuals, something I find especially rewarding," Knotts said. "My advice to anyone aspiring to follow a similar trajectory would be to embrace your authenticity, be brave yet humble and be open to learning continuously."

She was mentored along the way by role models including a site manager from a chemical plant in Kentucky where Knotts worked for 14 years.

His leadership style was an inspiration, she said, that continues years later to be a guidepost for her own leadership.

"A second leader that greatly influenced my career trajectory convinced me to step out of my plant comfort zone, take my first corporate role and move to Texas," Knotts said. "Without his influence, I’m not sure I would have ever left Kentucky. I have a lot of gratitude for both leaders."

When Knotts was starting, she learned the importance of remaining transparent and authentic. As a woman in the chemical industry, staying true to her convictions and herself has at times been both a challenge and a strength, she said, and served to deliver valuable lessons.

"I’ve had to find a balance in my communication style, being pragmatic and transparent while being mindful of how my directness is perceived. Authenticity has helped me build trust and credibility over time, which is key in any leadership position," she said.

"It is also important to have patience to balance career and family, with the realization that both can happen, but timelines may shift with personal priorities. Finally, one of the most important learnings that was the slowest to arrive is to show yourself grace. In juggling career and family, do not forget about what you need for your mental and physical well-being."

As Indovinya continues to grow and innovate, Knotts hopes to see the company keep fostering a culture of being a trusted sustainable partner.

"Our commitment to sustainability has a positive impact across the entire value chain, delivering greater value not only to our customers but also to end consumers," Knotts said. "By continuing to innovate and deliver responsible solutions, we aim to strengthen our role across key markets while creating long-term value for our stakeholders and contributing to a more sustainable future."

For more information, visit indovinya.indoramaventures.com.