INVISTA’s House: Houston site’s success is because of its people

While it’s true that Larry House’s official job title is “plant manager” for INVISTA in Houston, he is, in fact, responsible for so much more.

“I’m responsible for leading the site in producing quality products that are valued by our customers,” House said. “This includes operating with a strong focus on personal and process safety, environmental and community stewardship, and reliable production.”

Specifically, those responsibilities include ensuring the site has a clear vision and making sure each individual who works in the plant understands how his or her contributions are tied to this vision.

Although he’s only worn the plant manager hat for one year, House has extensive experience in the industry that spans more than 33 years. Originally from Cottage Grove, Minnesota, a suburb 20 miles south of the Twin Cities, House attended Brown Institute, earning an associate degree in electronics technology. House’s initial job opportunities helped him understand the benefits of customer relationships and the significant value and partnerships they can foster.

“Later in my career, I developed a deeper understanding of the importance of mutually beneficial partnerships,” House said.

House’s career in the energy sector began in 1989 at Flint Hills Resources, where he was first employed as an operator. House then became a shift supervisor, process manager, scheduler, production coordinator, reliability center manager, and an operations manager. According to House, these roles helped him establish the crucial listening and communication skills he would need as a plant manager for INVISTA.

“If I’m sharing details from my own leadership playbook, I believe having strong critical thinking skills, an aligned risk profile, being able to develop site leaders, and recognizing and differentiating priorities are all necessary and valuable attributes that contribute to a site’s performance and culture,” House explained.

Focusing on success

INVISTA’s Houston facility was developed and built on the site of a former olefins production plant that was acquired from ExxonMobil Oil Corp. in 2008 by PetroLogistics. PetroLogistics built the first-of-its-kind propane dehydrogenation (PDH) plant in the U.S., which it operated until 2014 when it was sold to Flint Hills Resources. The plant was subsequently transferred to INVISTA in January 2022.

“INVISTA Houston produces polymer grade propylene, as well as hydrogen, fuel gas, C4 product and C5 product,” House said. “It’s been operational as a PDH plant since 2010.”

According to House, he’s proud of how the plant has overcome its share of recent obstacles.

“Our site has faced many challenges as we continue our journey to be a valued contributor to society and our community,” House said. “Improving plant reliability and utilization are focus areas for the site and key components of stable operations and strong performance. Reliable operations go hand in hand with strong personal and process safety, improved environmental performance, community stewardship, employee growth and development, and it allows for increased opportunities to focus on process and system improvements.”

Understanding potential failures and developing strategies to minimize and eliminate these events, completing detailed investigations and root-cause failure analyses to effectively correct these items, and ensuring scope and design meet functional expectations are some of the strategies involved during this journey, House explained. “Another key focus area is investing in process optimization, projects, technology, tools and people to continuously improve the site’s performance. It’s important to recognize that the performance expectations for the chemical industry are growing at an ever-changing pace.

“Being aware of the need to be a leader and staying ahead of this curve is a necessity. Our Houston site is continuing to utilize technology and automation to support this effort.”

Safety and charity

House touted INVISTA’s strong focus on safety at the site, and he described INVISTA’s employees and contractors as “avid participants” in the company’s safety programs.

“Some of the key elements of this success are ensuring a strong field presence, personal observations, safe work practice knowledge and auditing, process safety management participation, a healthy challenge process, and utilizing a ‘Stop, Think and Ask’ approach,” he said.

The plant has been recognized with numerous AFPM safety achievement awards and was recently recognized as a 2021 Elite Silver Award recipient.

“Our core contractors have also earned year-after-year safety performance recognitions,” House said proudly. “These efforts and performances reflect the ownership and pride of our employees, including our strong work ethic and concern for each other’s well-being.”

Another point of pride, House said, is INVISTA’s involvement with the community. “Working proactively with key stakeholders and supporting our local community is of prime importance to both our company and employees,” House said. “It’s not just something we say, but it’s evident in the way we give back. Our philanthropic focus is to create opportunities for earned success among the least advantaged.”

The company’s community support efforts include partnerships with local organizations like the East Harris County Manufacturers Association, the Association of Chemical Industry of Texas, the Texas Chemical Council and the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region.

House also stated that INVISTA’s partnership with the Children’s Museum of Houston is incorporating interactive science workshops into nearby elementary schools to help young people learn more about science.

“We continuously look for ways to be a good neighbor while focusing our efforts on education, mentoring and job skills,” House said.

INVISTA employees also volunteer with the YMCA’s Angel Tree Program and contribute to annual shoe drives for local elementary schools. “We support our local high school students through scholarships and are active members of the Houston Community Advisory Panel and the East End Chamber of Commerce,” House said. “We are grateful for the opportunity to help others and provide support where needed.”

A paradigm shift

House shared that his site has been on a transformation journey that includes utilizing advanced process controls, procedure automation, process and equipment monitoring, state-based controls, advancements to field operating ownership and capabilities, asset management, and improved data collection and use.

“These efforts affect the traditional practices of operating a plant,” House said. “The site is actively engaged in aligning our existing practices with these new tools and methods.”

According to House, this alignment represents a shift to existing paradigms and will continue to influence each worker’s role. “Changing how we work to support and progress this transformation vision will be a continuous evolution,” he said.

House expects an upcoming catalyst change and compressor overhauls will help improve overall production next year. “These necessary activities will continue to help us achieve our increased utilization goals and improved reliability performance, plus they will allow us to continue to install additional transformation and automation technology,” House stated.

House also said he believes technology will significantly change the industry from an equipment and operating perspective. “However, people are still the core element to long-term growth and success,” House insisted. “As we improve our application of technology, we also have a large interest and investment in the development of our people.

“Developing Principled Entrepreneurship™ by practicing a philosophy of mutual benefit and creating superior value for the company, our customers and society empower our employees. They identify new ideas and solutions, utilize economic thinking in decisions, recognize and create aligned risk profiles, and create improved performance and profitability. My goal is to lead and support the continued development of our employees.”

For more information, visit www.invista.com or call (713) 740-3911.