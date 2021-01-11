INEOS Styrolution’s Fordyce: ‘Circular’ solutions are essential

Greg Fordyce, President, Americas INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution Americas President Greg Fordyce's day starts at 4 a.m. with some form of exercise. An early morning run, for example, allows him to think through ideas, solve current challenges, address opportunities and mentally plan for what he needs to accomplish throughout the day.

Fordyce was appointed to the role of president of Americas in July 2020. Prior to this role, he served as INEOS' vice president of supply chain and procurement for the Americas. During his 32 years in the chemical and food ingredients industries, Fordyce has held various regional and global roles in supply chain, procurement and operations for Albemarle, Nalco and Roquette.

"Although I may be just a few months into my current role, what I've learned over my career is your core skills and management philosophy do not change, no matter the position," Fordyce said. "For me, this includes collaboration, dedication, building trust, attention to detail, being data and process driven, and listening more than you speak."

A native of Greensburg, Pennsylvania, just southwest of Pittsburgh, Fordyce graduated from Pennsylvania State University with a Bachelor of Science in supply chain management. Later in his career, he obtained an MBA from Averett University in Danville, Virginia.

After college, Fordyce earned a job as a transportation analyst, responsible for international shipments, and enrolled in a job rotation program for new supply chain graduates at Ethyl Corp. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

"I have always taken advantage of opportunities that have presented themselves to me throughout my career," Fordyce explained. "In order to take on a new assignment or join a new company, these opportunities usually came with the need for me to relocate. My career has been a combination of experiences that has led me to this point in my career. I'm grateful for all my experiences; they've shaped me into who I am today."

When it comes to his success, Fordyce also gives a lot of credit to his "wonderful" parents who instilled the values and work ethic fundamental to how he approaches everything in his professional and personal life.

"I've been fortunate enough to have worked with some great managers and leaders throughout my career as well," Fordyce explained. "They provided me with a wealth of inspiration."

For someone who's just beginning his or her career in industry, Fordyce emphasized that one shouldn't be afraid to take risks.

"Take on a new assignment outside of your comfort zone," he advised. "Create opportunities for yourself by volunteering to lead a project. Don't be afraid to change employers or even industries. Go with your gut; if it feels right, go for it!"

Solutions for the circular economy

INEOS Styrolution is a leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties.

"I'm proud to work for a company that has world-class production facilities, cutting-edge R&D centers, an international reach, and over 90 years' experience pioneering real change through innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions -- all while helping to make the circular economy for styrenics a reality," Fordyce said. "Currently, our biggest task is to stay focused and navigate through the uncertainty of the global COVID-19 pandemic. We must continue to anticipate our customers' needs and deliver."

INEOS Styrolution provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, health care, packaging and toys/ sports/leisure. Today, INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in 10 countries.

"Our product portfolio supports such a wide spectrum of products and industries," Fordyce explained. "Continuous invention and goals toward a circular and sustainable future for plastics ensures we are continually adapting and changing across all tactical and strategic levels."

According to Fordyce, INEOS Styrolution has strong sustainability goals that aim to improve and increase the recovery of post-consumer polystyrene waste and strengthen innovation for circularity.

"During the past two years, we've accelerated efforts to support a circular economy by implementing a defined strategy and investment plan to develop post-consumer recycled products," he said. "Most recently, we've announced plans, together with AmSty, to construct a 100-ton-per-day facility for polystyrene advanced recycling just outside of Chicago in Channahon, Illinois."

In 2018, AmSty and Agilyx formed their Regenyx joint venture to advance the development of a similar facility in Tigard, Oregon, using Agilyx's breakthrough pyrolysis technology. The Channahon facility will be engineered on a larger scale in cooperation with Agilyx to represent the next generation of advanced recycling technology.

"Discarded single-use items like polystyrene foam cups and yogurt cups can now go right back to the same applications over and over at the same purity and performance with no need to landfill," Fordyce stated. "We are excited to join forces with AmSty on this ambitious project, which we expect will elevate polystyrene as a sustainable material of choice. In particular, this facility will dramatically increase recycling rates in the greater Chicago area."

Engineering and design for the Channahon facility are under way, with construction and commissioning being the next expected phases.

As for the chemical industry as a whole, Fordyce emphasized there is a significant shift where the industry is now set on providing innovative, sustainable and circular solutions for the products it produces. According to Fordyce, the "relentless" focus on safety and respect for the environment has not waivered, but the pace at which the industry is able to learn, adapt and change has significantly improved.

"The future of the chemical industry involves continuous invention and circularity for plastics," he said. "The future is limitless."

As for right now, Fordyce is incredibly proud of how INEOS Styrolution's employees have responded and adapted with the constant uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They have forged ahead and not missed a single beat," Fordyce said. "As we continue to operate through the COVID-19 pandemic, we find ourselves in a semi-virtual environment. I remain focused on communicating with our management team on a daily basis, and I look forward to spending more time with our customers and employees throughout the Americas region."

When it comes to hobbies, Fordyce is passionate about fitness and outdoor activities. He enjoys trail running, hiking, biking and fly-fishing. Fordyce also loves spending time with his wife and two children.

"I have been married for 30 years to my incredible wife, Karen," Fordyce said. "We have a daughter, Isabella, who is just starting her professional career in the digital advertising industry. Our son, Nathan, is a senior at Appalachian State University and is studying electronic media and broadcasting."

