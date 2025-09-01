Engineering growth: Charles Neal prepares Kuraray sites for the future

As GM of Kuraray America’s Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVOH) Business Unit, Charles Neal oversees all aspects of two Texas plants in La Porte and Bayport, as well as several strategic upgrade and expansion efforts at these sites.

"We have a vision for where the company is going three and five and 10 years, and the ‘right now’ doesn’t change the reality that we have to get the plants ready to handle that vision of organic growth and expansion," Neal said.

One major project is the $40 million replacement of the La Porte azeotropic column, a specialized distillation column used for splitting mixtures that are normally resistant to separation, such as close-boiling or azeotropic mixtures. "Most of the remaining heavy lift is when this monster arrives on the La Porte site, and we actually have to stand it up and get it ready for the turnaround in 2027," Neal said.

Charles Neal, General Manager-PVOH Business Unit, Kuraray America

The La Porte plant is also in the process of constructing a new ELVANOL™ packaging warehouse, as well as upgrading its wastewater treatment by transitioning to surface treatment at the new La Porte Rail & Terminal (LPR&T) wastewater treatment facility — both located on land leased from LPR&T.

These initiatives aim to improve sustainability, minimize environmental impact, enhance long-term operational reliability and meet regulatory requirements, Neal said — all contributing to Kuraray’s ability to better serve both its customers and surrounding communities.

Operational since the early 1970s, the La Porte facility became part of Kuraray America in 2014 and the Bayport facility, nearly a twin of Kuraray’s Singapore plant, was commissioned in 2016.

The sites are integral to the company’s PVOH operations, producing products vital to numerous industrial applications such as adhesives, paper, textiles, packaging and construction materials.

Kuraray America operates eight advanced manufacturing and research facilities in the U.S., producing approximately 80% of its products domestically. Its parent company, Kuraray Group, has operations in 32 countries and employs more than 11,000 employees globally, including over 800 in the U.S.

Charles Neal gives Kuraray expansion updates during the Economic Alliance Houston Port Region Industrial Procurement Forum.

Kuraray is the world leader in high-gas barrier technology, production and the technical development of ethylene vinyl alcohol copolymer (EVOH). The company’s EVOH resins have been available worldwide under the name of EVAL™ since 1972 and are produced globally in Belgium, the U.S. and Japan.

Since taking on the GM role with Kuraray four years ago, a challenge for Neal and plant supervisors has been tackling gaps in workplace skills and aging infrastructure.

"To address the workforce issue, we focus on building local talent pools through comprehensive training programs and community collaboration with San Jacinto College and Lee College," Neal said. "We are also updating the plant infrastructure."

With more than 30 years of experience in the chemical industry and as both a son and father in a three-generation run of Eagle Scouts, Neal is deeply committed to upholding safe operations and environmental compliance at Kuraray’s La Porte and Bayport sites.

During the 2025 Texas Chemistry Council-Texas Chemistry Alliance Awards Banquet, Kuraray America received 16 awards recognizing safety, operational excellence and workforce engagement across its production sites.

"Our EVAL site became the first U.S. petrochemical facility certified StormReady® by the National Weather Service. This certification recognizes communities that have demonstrated a high level of readiness for various weather hazards," Neal said. "All these successes are a direct result of our comprehensive safety framework, KuraSafe. This framework encourages proactive employee participation at all levels and regular knowledge-sharing. This reinforces a stronger, more communicative safety culture. Safety is the cornerstone of everything we do."

Neal said being a responsible operator means being a committed community partner, and teams at Kuraray actively participate in a range of local service initiatives.

The future of the industry, Neal said, will lie with sustainability and circular-economy principles driving the heart of business operations.

Kuraray Bayport plant

"Kuraray Group is focused on adopting bio-based and circular feedstocks, such as biocircular ethylene derived from used cooking oil," he said. "Achieving carbon neutrality and reducing greenhouse gas emissions through advanced recycling technologies, carbon capture and sequestration, sourcing sustainably derived feedstocks, and transitioning to renewable and low/no carbon energy sources will define the coming decades."

For the Kuraray Group, initiatives such as the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification PLUS designation and a mass-balance methodology to allocate and verify renewable feedstock usage will become increasingly critical in demonstrating our commitment to circularity — from R&D to production.

Neal, a Houston native, earned a chemical engineering degree from Rice University and a master’s in engineering management from the University of Central Florida. He worked in production and technology leadership roles at DuPont and Occidental Chemical and served as an officer in the U.S. Naval Nuclear Power Program. Before being promoted to his role as GM, he was plant manager for the La Porte Site.

He said his passion for chemical engineering and a commitment to sustainable practices were key motivators in his decision to pursue his career path.

"Working in nuclear power early in my career — where attention to detail, safety and operational integrity are essential — strengthened my interest in technically complex environments," Neal said. "That experience shaped my long-term focus on leading safe, reliable and innovative industrial operations. For those aspiring to leadership in this industry, I recommend consistently investing in learning. Prioritize collaboration, develop your team, and maintain a clear focus on safety and practical innovation."

Along the way, he’s learned that proactive communication, meaningful collaborations and investing in the workforce drive lasting success.

"Particularly, I think investing in employee training and engaging in one’s community generates stronger returns in safety, reliability and sustainability outcomes. And when you do all that, we all serve our communities better," Neal said.

His time in the U.S. Navy left Neal with strong mentors who emphasized the importance of operational discipline, rigorous safety practices and innovative thinking. The lessons he learned in the military are foundational to any sort of successful operation, whether on a nuclear submarine or at a chemical plant, Neal said.

One of the best pieces of advice Neal has received in his career is to encourage a team effort approach to every task, with the goal of achieving measurable and sustainable achievements.

"Empowering your team is the best way to lasting success." This motto has deeply influenced my leadership approach. It challenges me to place greater focus on developing my team and collaborating with them to solve tough challenges. When those two factors are in play, all employees feel empowered to contribute meaningfully toward company goals," he said.

"When our team’s efforts directly translate into improved safety performances, more prepared workers, and measurable sustainability achievements, I gain a deep sense of professional satisfaction. It is rewarding to know that our actions make a meaningful contribution to a safer, more sustainable future for people and the planet."

For more information, visit kuraray.com.