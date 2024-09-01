Effective leadership, problem solving drives success for Sasol’s Landry

Sasol Lake Charles Chemical Complex is a key player in the global chemicals market, driven by productive direction and an innovative team.

At the heart of this success is Megan Landry, the operations manager responsible for overseeing the safety and environmental compliance of the ethoxylation units at the facility.

She also oversees the personnel, production and management of fixed and variable costs.

Landry has been in the role for three years and said she was presented with a challenge right off the bat, but worked through it by relying on interpersonal skills and relationships.

"Navigating challenges is a big part of my job and I really enjoy overcoming those encounters with my team. One of the biggest trials I have faced was unexpectedly early in my appointment to this role. I was promoted within a team that I had worked alongside for approximately six years as a technical engineer," she said. "At only 30 years old, I was now the manager of about 35 people, almost overnight.

Megan Landry, P.E., Operations Manager Ethoxylation Units, Sasol Lake Charles Chemical Complex

"This was challenging because I wanted to maintain my good working relationships with them but also had to transition to managing the team. As I navigated the new role, I was willing to ask for input from more experienced colleagues, prioritizing safety and caring for people."

Operating in 17 countries, South African-based Sasol integrates cutting-edge technologies into world-scale facilities to source, produce and market high-quality products. The company was established in 1950 in Sasolburg as state-owned South African Coal, Oil and Gas Corp. It was first listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange in 1979.

The company’s most significant operations in the U.S. — the Lake Charles Chemical Complex — is located near Westlake, Louisiana and consists of a world-scale 1.5 million t/yr ethane cracker and nine chemical manufacturing units.

Construction on the $12.9 billion Lake Charles petrochemical complex began in 2016 and was completed in 2020 and is one of the largest economic impact projects in Louisiana’s history.

Landry said safety is a leading priority for the company and credits safety successes to Sasol’s behavior-based safety program, which encourages all employees and contractors to either observe or be observed — and opens communication across functions.

"The openness that results from this program assists in addressing issues and identifying areas for improvement," she said.

Sasol is dedicated to continually investing in the best available emission control technology and striving to minimize emissions every day, Landry said.

To that end, sustainability is a key pillar of Sasol’s operational priorities. Goals include enhancing safe and enduring operations to preserve and create value, as well as building resilient infrastructure, promoting sustainable industries and fostering innovation, Landry said.

Aerial view of Sasol Lake Charles Chemical Complex

"We are also committed to engaging with regulators and trade organizations to keep policy and regulations focused on the best available science and data," she said. "Sasol recognizes its operations will be successful only if the communities share in the company’s success and remain sustainable over the long term."

However, the EPA recently announced new air restrictions that threaten to affect the production of ethylene oxide, which Sasol produces. This important building block supports key national priorities like healthcare, semiconductors and EV batteries.

As the American Chemistry Council noted, the final rule sets toxicity values from benchmarks that are 19,000 times lower than what naturally occurs in the human body.

Sasol’s commitment goes beyond plant operations and extends into neighboring communities to develop and promote people-centered, long-term programs through the development of the company’s corporate social investment initiatives.

The company’s outreach efforts focus on three key areas of need expressed by employees and the community: education, the environment and small business development.

Founded upon strong partnerships with community organizations, Sasol’s community initiatives contribute to the continued growth in the areas where Sasol employees live and work.

A future goal for Landry is to improve processes at the plant by further digitizing the facility.

"We have continuously made improvements with advancements in technology and work to ensure we are implementing best practices. An example of this is AI which could optimize operations of chemical processes to improve efficiencies," she said. "Additionally, AI has the capability to drastically improve mechanical reliability by predicting failures before they occur. This will require a lot of process optimization and collaboration with cross-functional teams to reach its full potential."

Landry said she’d also like to see the industry continue to make gains in safety initiatives.

"I would like to see the petrochemical industry achieve zero injuries through advancements in our process safety management and occupational safety programs," she said.

Landry is a native of Lake Charles and graduated from McNeese State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in chemical engineering. She became a licensed professional engineer in chemical engineering in Louisiana, and in 2019 received an MBA from McNeese State University.

She joined Sasol after graduation and took on various roles and responsibilities for the next several years, including as a technical support engineer and in a position that involved supporting the commissioning and start-up of three production units at Lake Charles.

About a year after the successful start-up of those units in 2020, Landry was promoted to her current role.

"The most valuable lesson that I have learned in my career is that new challenges bring personal development. There have been several times in my career that I have been asked to fulfill roles that were outside my comfort zone," she said. "I quickly realized that knowing when to ask for help and being willing to get my hands dirty would make me successful and bring personal growth."

Though Landry said she has been guided by several mentors along the way, the one with a profound impact was nearing the end of his career as she was beginning hers.

"We were at very different points in our lives; however, we had an excellent working relationship that developed into a lasting friendship," she said. "This mentorship was invaluable to me, and he really helped to guide me through many challenges in my career."

Landry is active in the community, serving with the Junior League of Lake Charles, which aims to improve the quality of life of residents by focusing on reducing food insecurity and improving literacy, among other initiatives.

She is also a member of the 2024 Southwest Louisiana Chamber and Alliance Foundation Leadership program, which develops leaders through experience-based training sessions that focus on economic and workforce development, businesses, education, government and infrastructure in the region.