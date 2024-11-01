bp’s DellaFranco keeping nation’s 6th largest refinery ‘on pace’ for energy transition

For bp’s Chris DellaFranco, leadership success begins with recognizing people are our most important asset, and how we unleash people’s strengths and help them reach their full potential.

DellaFranco, VP of refining at bp’s Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, said identifying the strengths of each employee is key to leading people.

"How do you figure out what people’s strengths are? What gets them excited to go to work, what they’re good at? And then put those pieces of the puzzle together and make it a truly effective team and then let them go and let them do great work."

Chris DellaFranco, VP of Refining, Whiting Refinery

DellaFranco began his new role in July and is responsible for plant safety and reliability, compliance and competitive operations at the facility. Another key responsibility he holds is positioning Whiting for the future and the continuation of the energy transition, he said.

"The intent is to leverage the scale of this facility to help progress the energy transition here in northwest Indiana," he said. "We’re looking at how to do this — similar to the progression being made in the Gulf Coast region." DellaFranco added that this includes ensuring a clear strategy and vision on how to become more competitive in the Midwest with its specific rules and regulations for the global market.

In his role, DellaFranco spends a lot of time interfacing and advocating for energy transition policy with the states of Indiana and Illinois. "When I look at the future, it’s exciting because bp has all the parts to play in the energy transition," he said. "Providing energy to the world, that’s exciting to me."

Whiting Refinery coker unit

DellaFranco earned his Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering from Penn State University and his MBA from the A.B. Freeman School of Business at Tulane University. He spent 22 years at ExxonMobil, working in various roles and eventually being promoted to refinery operations manager before joining bp’s Whiting Refinery.

Whiting, the largest refinery outside of the Gulf Coast area, started in 1889 as part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil Co. It was then purchased by Amoco, later merging with bp in 1998, and is the largest refinery in bp’s portfolio.

With a 135-year-old facility, DellaFranco said maintaining infrastructure requires consistent maintenance.

"We are continually working to keep our asset in good shape, leveraging new technology to be more competitive and pacing ourselves throughout the energy transition. We need our traditional business to generate the cash flow for the energy transition."

In 2012 the Whiting facility went through a multi-billion dollar modernization expansion to improve its crude processing capacity, DellaFranco said.

"The next big thing will be our energy transition plans and what role Whiting plays in that," he said. "How does this asset help bp support its aims in the energy transition? The timing is still in question but Whiting can be a part of that."

"We need to run a competitive business so we can remain in the community for another 100+ years," he said, adding that he was excited to see bp re-brand itself as an integrated energy company.

Located approximately 17 miles from downtown Chicago, the Whiting facility processes about 440k b/d of oil and produces a wide range of liquid fuels, supporting more than 86,000 jobs in the region. It is critical for the region’s economy and employment.

What makes Whiting Refinery unique is its tri-city location with a footprint that operates in three cities, DellaFranco said. This means navigating officials and residents from three different cities to keep the communities informed and engaged.

bp employees volunteer at the company's booth during the Whiting Pierogi Fest where 300,000 people come to celebrate the Polish heritage.

"Our communities today are rightfully demanding more from the refineries in their backyard. This is one of our big focus areas," DellaFranco said.

Whiting has been a key anchor of the northwest Indiana economy, as well as the neighboring communities. Whiting Refinery’s first Community Night was in June 2024, where refinery leadership led a panel discussion to give residents an overview of the refinery and its economic impact and commitment to the community and future.

The facility partners with local colleges and participates in a mentorship and internship program in the community, DellaFranco said, as well as helping promote STEM education in high schools.

Over the past five years, the refinery has invested more than $3 million in community programs benefiting the northwest Indiana region.

Whiting leadership meet local residents during the site's first Community Night.

Since 2015, the refinery has been partnering with the Student Conservation Association, which encourages young adults aged 18-25 to pursue conservation through urban forestry projects that restore native habitats of trees and vegetation. They also participate in the Process Tech program and the Pierogi Fest.

"We also provide donations and funds to the high school and provide financial aid for students and scholarships," DellaFranco said.

"For safety, this facility has been fantastic. We deliver industry leading performance. Safety is a value," DellaFranco said.

The facility has implemented life-saving rules from the International Association of Oil & Gas Producers, a standard the association applies to all producers.

"It is our obligation to eliminate life altering injuries," he said.

The refinery uses drones and robotic technologies for some inspections, removing the risks involved when people are tasked with carrying out those responsibilities, as another measure of prioritizing safety.

DellaFranco is on the board of directors of the Indiana Manufacturing Association, made up of around 20 different organizations. He said bp has one of the largest footprints in Indiana and it’s important for leaders to stay active in helping to shape legislation and sharing good work being done in the oil industry, steel, farming and other areas.

"We feel it’s our obligation given our size and impact to the community," he said.

A role model for him in his career has been NBA legend Michael Jordan, who famously said as a testament to work ethic and drive, "I missed 9,000 shots in my career. I’ve lost almost 300 games. Twenty-six times I’ve been trusted to take the game-winning shot and missed. I’ve failed over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed."

He encourages young workers early in their careers to seek out mentors who are more experienced, but also to recognize the importance of getting feedback from even the newest engineers as one advances through the ranks.

"Feedback is a gift. I still regularly seek it out even after 22 years in the industry," DellaFranco said. "Put people first, they’re your most important asset and ensure your strategy is clear and that everyone in your organization can understand how they can contribute to it. Be a champion for diversity and inclusion and be present and be engaging. I make it a point to only show up with a notebook and a pen."

