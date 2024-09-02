Unlocking AI: How metal fabricators boost efficiency and innovation

One of the hottest topics across all industries is using AI to innovate, streamline procedures and maximize efficiency.

Studies show that manufacturers and fabricators, such as Woven Metal Products (WMP), are ahead of the curve using AI.

A 2021 study by KPMG found that manufacturing was far ahead of other industries in using AI with 93% of manufacturing businesses reporting that AI was moderately or fully functional in at least one system. By comparison, the next highest level of adoption was at 84% by the financial services industry.

At WMP, we’re always looking for ways to improve our technology, services and products, and our team has been incorporating AI tools like ChatGPT and Microsoft Excel’s Data Analysis into our workflow in some simple, yet potentially surprising ways — with positive results.

Here are five ways that the metal fabrication industry can use AI to enhance its work.

Production optimization. Production managers can use AI to allocate team member hours to different resources more efficiently, aligning them with KPIs. AI can consider factors like equipment usage efficiency, workforce skill levels and project deadlines to create these plans.

We’ve seen these tools lead to more effective use of resources, quicker production cycles and lower operational costs. AI tools can also help create more balanced workloads and set realistic expectations, which can boost employee morale and satisfaction.

Creating Preliminary Welding Procedure Specifications (PWPS). Fabricators know the importance of developing precise PWPS to achieve quality welds that meet all code requirements. With all the intricate steps and settings that must be included in a PWPS, from gas and flow rate to materials and optimal weld positioning, creating a PWPS from scratch can be daunting.

We’ve been able to augment this process with AI through advanced machine learning techniques. Fabricators can sift through an extensive database of welding procedures and outcomes to develop their own high quality PWPS that complies with industry standards. It’s not only a faster process but also minimizes human error.

Material estimation for projects. Since many of our customers’ products involve proprietary technology and designs, it’s important for our shop to be able to tailor what’s needed for their specific custom fabrication project.

By analyzing project designs and historical data, AI can accurately predict the quantity of materials required and assist with the layout of a project — maximizing the surface area used and minimizing waste. This leads to more accurate budgeting and material procurement, reducing the risk of shortages or excess. It also helps us plan and allocate resources.

Design for shipping optimization. For most of the products our team fabricates, we create custom shipping containers for safe and secure transport. Our team takes pride in perfectly matching each product part to its specific container, so we can ensure product quality all the way to delivery.

AI is helping us maximize time and materials, as we’re using it to design shipping containers for the best configuration for packing specific products. These tools can consider the dimensions and weight of the products, as well as the capacity of the shipping containers, and recommend the optimal design for our team to construct.

Team member growth and development. A fabrication shop is only as good as the team members behind it. To that end, it’s important to offer continuous training and upskilling so your people can keep improving.

Our management team is using AI to help team members in their career path development, using AI tools to analyze job descriptions alongside data from annual performance reviews. This involves assessing their skills, responsibilities and performance metrics so we can map out potential career paths.

For our team, we’re using AI tools to augment — not replace — the human element of our work. We’ve welcomed this innovation and technological leap into our fabrication shop and will continue to evolve our workflow as new tools and technology become available.

For more information, visit wovenmetal.com or call (281) 331-4466.