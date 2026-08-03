Skill meets automation: Modern fabricators are winning with CNC and robotics

Picture workers lifting hundreds of heavy metal sheets onto a cutting machine over and over, all day.

Now picture the same job done in hours, with greater precision and less physical toll on your team. That’s what modern computer numeric control ( CNC ) and robotic equipment make possible today.

The biggest wins with CNC and robotic equipment aren’t always glamorous, but they’re impactful. Our robotic handling systems use suction-cup grippers to move heavy metal sheets onto pallets for cutting cycle after cycle, with consistent precision. Fewer injuries, fewer errors and dramatically higher throughput.

For fabricators like Woven Metal Products (WMP) that serve the refining, petrochemical and heavy industrial sectors, it’s quickly becoming a baseline expectation. With more than 25 years overseeing CNC at WMP, I’ve had a front-row seat to a dramatic shift in automation over the years and what once took a week now takes less than a day.

Our CNC lineup includes punch presses, laser cutters, waterjet and plasma cutters, vertical mills, lathes, robotic welders, saws and press brakes. Once programmed and loaded, much of this equipment can run 24/7 without a dedicated operator on the floor. For customers with tight deadlines or large orders, that capacity is a genuine differentiator.

Custom work and mass production aren’t mutually exclusive

A common myth: automation trades flexibility for volume. Modern CNC programming proves otherwise. At WMP, working with our drafting team, we take a customer’s design, program it and push it to the right machine while another customer’s high-volume run happens simultaneously. Machine terminals throughout the shop allow real-time edits without stopping production.

Our CNC team is also cross-trained on multiple machines, so we can flex resources where they’re needed most. It’s critical when serving industrial customers with varying specs and urgent timelines.

Welding robots are an extension, not a replacement

To run a welding robot, you have to be a welder. The operator integrates programming knowledge with hands-on welding expertise. Robots excel at arc-on time with no hood to flip, no repositioning and no breaks, but they can’t go everywhere. And they certainly can’t replace human judgment on complex work. You still need a skill ed operator to verify quality.

Think of robotic welding as a force multiplier: it handles repetitive work and frees your best people for the intricate jobs that require real craft.

Train your next generation now

Today’s incoming workforce grew up with technology. Modern robotic systems are increasingly programmed through intuitive interfaces, like a tablet. For workers already comfortable with digital tools, the learning curve is shorter than you’d expect. The opportunity is channeling that comfort into real technical mastery: people who understand both the machine’s logic and the underlying trade.

The question isn’t whether to train your team on CNC and robotics . It’s how fast you can build that capability.

Automation is no longer just a competitive edge, it’s becoming a requirement. The fabricators who lead won’t necessarily be those with the most machines. They’ll be the ones who pair great technology with great people who truly understand it. In this industry, if you’re standing still, you’re going backward.

For more information, visit wovenmetal.com.