Reactor, tower internals provider takes next steps for success

As a third-generation family-owned business, Woven Metal Products (WMP) was founded by Russell Hillenburg's grandfather in 1967.

Woven Metal Products facility.

Therefore, it only made sense for Hillenburg to fill the family shoes and take the reins as WMP president; he's now been in this role for almost a decade. BIC Magazine visited with Hillenburg to learn more about the changes at WMP that have taken place over the past five years, which have contributed to the company's recent success. These changes include an expanded facility and a new strategy division.

BIC: What major endeavors has WMP tackled in the past five years?

HILLENBURG: Lots of changes have occurred at WMP during that time. First of all, we've really seen our tower division take off. Five years ago, our offering was more limited, but now we can offer the full range of tower process internals, including more specialized trays such as high-performance tunnel trays, and a wider range of structured and random packings than before. We still offer all normal types of packings, fixed- and loose-valve trays, and a full consignment hardware program under our tower division. Our consignment hardware has been another area of big growth as we've supported all our clients during open and inspection times, turnarounds and other critical projects. The main component of our business, reactor internals, is still the base of our offerings, as we provide all radial and axial process internals for full reactor work.

BIC: How has WMP's facility changed?

HILLENBURG: During the past five years, our facility has grown significantly as well. We've added a new building that primarily serves as warehousing for customers, and we've also made major improvements to our infrastructure. Now, we have approximately 125,000 square feet of shop space, and we still sit on 82 acres so there is plenty of room for any further expansion needed. We have also upgraded our lighting system, ventilation system, equipment, security and video surveillance system, our trucking and delivery fleet, and more. All of these updates and improvements have been made to further reinforce our commitment to quality products at better-than-industry standards.

BIC: What are you working on with your customers?

HILLENBURG: We continue to work handin- hand with all major licensors to develop solutions for their industries. With our more than 50 years of fabrication experience, we are often brought in to help during the development phase. We discuss how products can actually be manufactured because we bring that rare expertise to the conversation. We've found this is one area that differentiates WMP as a solutions provider to our clients. As a result, we are working on four new patents within our industry, covering a variety of applications, and we continue to partner with companies to offer exclusive solutions. We also continue to support the refining and petrochemical industries with process internals for both reactors and towers, which is our main day-to-day business.

BIC: How have your personnel reacted to this continued growth and drive?

HILLENBURG: Internally, we have restructured a bit, creating a critical strategy division focused on planning for the future. We also restructured our business development team to better support our strategic goals and clients' needs. Our strategy and business development teams work hand-in-hand to better serve clients, always reevaluating our practices and processes. Our shop also employs more people and operates more equipment than ever before, while working effectively and safely.

