Positive mechanical isolation without production loss

In today's O&G industry, operators face constant pressure to improve safety, maximize production, extend asset life and reduce maintenance costs.

Traditional maintenance often requires shutting down, depressurizing, draining and purging process systems before work can begin, resulting in production losses, lengthy planning and increased operational risk. The Izomax Add-On Gate Valve (AOGV) mechanical isolation tool is changing this approach.

The AOGV enables operators to create positive mechanical isolation on pressurized process systems without hot tapping or shutting down production. Installed temporarily between an existing flange pair, the AOGV allows a blind to be inserted or retrieved while the system remains live, safely isolating downstream equipment while the remainder of the plant continues operating. The benefits extend far beyond avoiding a shutdown.

By enabling maintenance when equipment condition requires it rather than waiting for the next turnaround, operators gain greater flexibility in managing asset integrity. PSV recertification, facility tie-ins, pump and valve maintenance, heat exchanger repairs, instrumentation upgrades and brownfield modifications can often be completed during normal operations, reducing both turnaround scope and duration. Safety is one of the greatest advantages.

Conventional isolation techniques often involve intrusive activities such as hot tapping, draining, venting or temporary pipe modifications, introducing additional hazards. The AOGV creates isolation using an existing flange connection, reducing personnel exposure, minimizing process intervention and simplifying maintenance. A recent project at a major refinery demonstrates the value of the tool.

A blocked heat exchanger was restricting production, with approximately 40 psi differential pressure across the bundle. Rather than shutting down, the operator selected the Izomax AOGV system to isolate the exchanger while the refinery remained online. Two different AOGVs isolated the 18-inch charge gas inlet and outlet and the 12-inch propylene outlet, allowing the exchanger to be opened, hydro-jetted, inspected, reassembled and pressure-tested before being safely returned to service. The intervention restored full plant capacity without interrupting production, maintained pressure integrity throughout the operation, achieved zero HSE incidents and was estimated by the client to have avoided approximately $1 million in lost production.

The financial benefits of online isolation are substantial. For offshore platforms, refineries, LNG plants and petrochemical facilities, production losses often represent the largest maintenance cost. By allowing work to proceed while production continues, online isolation improves plant availability, reduces turnaround scope, optimizes maintenance resources and minimizes contractor mobilization costs. The Izomax AOGV has been successfully deployed on 360 projects across upstream, midstream and downstream facilities, supporting maintenance on offshore platforms, FPSOs, refineries and LNG terminals. As operators increasingly adopt predictive and condition-based maintenance strategies, technologies that enable safe intervention without interrupting production will become essential.

Want to learn more about Izomax?

Mechanical online isolation is more than an innovative maintenance tool — it represents a new approach to asset integrity. By combining positive isolation with continuous production, the Izomax AOGV improves safety, increases operational flexibility, reduces maintenance costs and maximizes asset availability. In an industry where every hour of uptime matters, online mechanical isolation is rapidly becoming a key enabler of safer, more efficient operations. For more information, visit izomax.com.