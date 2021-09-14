Isolate process segments [without a shutdown!] for inspection and maintenance

NOTE: The sponsor of this content may contact you with more information on this topic. Click here to opt out from sharing your email address with this sponsor. (This link will not unsubscribe you from any other BIC email list)

Isolation of process piping, pipelines, vessels or equipment is a key requirement for safe and efficient maintenance, modification and repair of any oil, gas, and petrochemical facility.

Where suitable isolation points do not exist per the facility design, extensive activities may be required to safely isolate equipment yielding increased HSSE exposure, time, risk and expense, as well as impacting the facilities production.

INCREASE UPTIME

The IK-Group developed and patented AOGV is used to install a safe barrier between a flange pair on a system that is in continuous operation and lacks the ability to shut down a segment. This will reduce or eliminate the need for drainage, gas release of the piping system with nitrogen and avoid cleaning by isolating process systems upstream of the barrier, which ultimately increases the uptime of the plant.

The AOGV provides positive isolation without any physical modifications or lasting impact to the process plant. Once the operation is complete, the flange pair is returned to its original state with a new gasket, bolts and nuts.

The AOGV has been approved by and is in use by several of the major oil and gas multinational and national oil companies on both upstream, downstream and integrated gas assets.

ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT

Leaking valves and flanges are a challenge for any process plant and the AOGV facilitates valve and seal replacements and repairs as and when needed without having to wait for or trigger a facility or partial facility shutdown. In addition, by reducing the isolated area, more of the process inventory is left in plant, thereby reducing the risk for spill and amount of emissions.

AOGV enables reduced requirement for drainage, venting, purging and flushing

Reduces volumes to be gas freed

Minimizes requirements for storing or transport of drained fluids

Minimizes disposal of unwanted fluids

Minimizes release of Volatile Organic Compound to the environment

Supports the UN Sustainable Development Goals

POSITIVE ISOLATION

Positive Isolation is regarded as the most secure method for energy isolation and the use of AOGV can facilitate in:

Spool removal - removal of a pipework section or spool piece and blanking the live end, also called ‘air gapping’. Blind isolation - insertion of a blind between flanges (spade)

The AOGV spade, when set, is a proper blind giving a positive isolation. The AOGV can set a blind to safely allow entry in the vessel.

MINIMIZE YOUR ISOLATION IMPACT

As for all assets, the execution of site activities should be done such that facility downtime is kept to a minimum, asset integrity is maintained, and the risk is mitigated to “as low as reasonably practicable.” Built-in isolation points can require partial facility shutdowns and the ejection and flushing of large inventory volumes. Work scopes can come at a significant production loss and personnel are more exposed the more extensive the activity. By using AOGV to bring the isolation point closer to the point of interest, the area impacted by the work is reduced and subsequently the likelihood of a shutdown and large ejection of inventory.

INCREASE MAINTENANCE FLEXIBILITY

By having the ability to insert an isolation spade at any live flanged couple, the AOGV can provide a zero-energy zone where inspection and maintenance work can be performed safely and efficiently. Individual pieces of equipment can be isolated which makes it possible to execute work outside of a turnaround or without having to shut down the process plant, thereby increasing asset uptime

The AOGV technology offers value by reducing the time spent “in-plant” and minimizes the areas of the facility impacted. Compared to alternatives, the AOGV allows for:

Ability to isolate individual pieces of equipment where no other means are provided (or available)

Ability to execute work outside of a turnaround, increasing asset uptime

Reduction in maintenance schedule by minimizing isolation impact

Reduction in drainage, venting, purging and flushing time and cost

Move maintenance and repair scope out of turnarounds

Maintain production through simplified isolation

HOW DOES THE AOGV WORK?

The AOGV technology is basically an isolation valve fitted to a live flange couple upstream or downstream of the pipework or equipment requiring intervention. The AOGV isolates on the flange circumference and once the joint is contained within the AOGV housing, the flanges are spread, cleaned and either an isolation spade may be inserted for isolation purposes, or a seal may be removed and replaced.

AOGV installation steps:

Fits on any standard ASME flange

Leave pipe medium in place

Clamp on the AOGV and suspend its weight

Transfer the compression force from the flange bolts to the AOGV and unbolt the flange using standard tools

Plug the flange bolt holes

Separate the pipe flanges and remove the gasket

Insert a blind spade and compress the flanges to seal

Perform the required work

Release and retract the blind spade

Insert new gasket and compress the flanges to seal

Install flange bolts and torque up the flanges to reinstate the system

The AOGV tool has been successfully used in the field on pressurized hydrocarbon systems up to 2,175 psi and in sizes 1" - 24". Workshop testing has verified operation at temperature ranges from -261°F to +392°F. The tools meet all relevant standards – EN 13445, ASME PCC2/B31.3, PED2014/68/EU and are CE marked by DNVGL.

Unlike some other isolation technologies, the AOGV requires no permanent modifications, mechanical work or welding to the piping system.

TYPICAL AOGV APPLICATONS

The AOGV has been used for multiple applications ranging from replacement of butterfly valves on below sea-level seawater lines on semi-subs via refineries, pipelines, FPSOs and LNG facilities. Typical applications have been:

Repair and modifications of parts of process facilities

Retrospective installation of equipment

Installation, repair or replacement of valves

Emergency plant and pipeline repairs

For more information, visit the IK-Group website or watch this helpful video.