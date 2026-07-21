How Izomax is transforming live pipeline isolation without shutdowns

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Jeremy Osterberger sits down with Jerome Moorehead, regional sales manager for the Americas at Izomax, during Downstream USA to discuss how the company's add-on valve technology helps operators perform maintenance without shutting down production.

Jerome explains how Izomax creates safe live isolation solutions for refineries, petrochemical facilities, offshore operations and pipelines while sharing a real-world case study that eliminated costly downtime. The conversation also explores the company's growth in the U.S. market and its plans to expand inventory and field support to better serve industrial customers.

“We build a pressure vessel around a group of live flanges, and we create an isolation so that you can do any work downstream from that isolation. No shutdown, no hot work, no loss of time or production.” - Jerome Moorehead