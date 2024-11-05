Draw bending is a process that involves forcing a pipe around a bending die, using mandrels, clamps and other tooling to create precise bends.

Bendco Houston Pipe Benders (Bendco HPB) recently invested in new rotary draw bending equipment, including a new machine capable of cold bending 6-inch to 8-inch pipes. This investment highlights the company’s dedication to meeting customer needs by reducing cost and time requirements. The equipment enables Bendco HPB to produce common radius bends without the expense of an induction bending machine.

Expand Pipe bender expands draw bending capabilities Bendco HPB’s new 8-inch draw bending machine and Bendco Lead Operator Chance Jones

A Houston-based company with a rich history in pipe bending and rolling, Bendco HPB has made significant strides in expanding its draw bending capabilities. From 0.5-inch to 8-inch pipes, it offers a comprehensive range of rotary draw-bent pipes and round tubing, catering to a diverse spectrum of market needs.

Unlike traditional fittings, draw bending allows for greater flexibility in terms of bend radius, angle and tangents. This enables customers to optimize their piping systems, reducing the need for costly and time-consuming welding.

The benefits of draw bending over fittings

• Time savings: Significantly reduces installation time and boosts project efficiency by eliminating the need for multiple fittings and welds

• Cost savings: Substantial cost savings on labor, materials and inspections by minimizing welding requirements

• Flexibility: Optimal system performance and reduction of errors through the specification of precise bend radii, degrees and tangents

• Quality: Enhanced reliability and safety through installation of high-quality bends with consistent mechanical properties

A powerhouse in the pipe bending industry, Bendco HPB leverages its experience and draw bending capabilities to ensure that customers receive the highest quality products and services. The estimation team works closely with customers to ensure they understand the specific requirements of the job. Additionally, customers receive status updates while their orders are being processed. From start to finish, Bendco HPB offers a seamless process.

For more information, visit bendco.com or call (713) 473-1557.