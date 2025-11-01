Frank Bardonaro on growth, safety and The Brock Group way

Leadership at The Brock Group is built on people, safety and innovation.

The company continues to strengthen its legacy while expanding into new markets, emphasizing teamwork, transparency and continuous improvement. Guiding these efforts is Frank Bardonaro, CEO, whose career reflects a commitment to hard work, open communication and people-first leadership.

What led to your position with The Brock Group?

I have been working in the specialty equipment and industrial services sector for nearly 40 years and became familiar with The Brock Group several years ago. Since most of my experience has been working closely with the same customers and specialty labor markets, it looked like a great fit for me. As I got to know the AIP team and other members with Brock, it became clear that it was an industry leader focused on people, processes and safety to drive the growth of the company. Based on those key factors, it was an easy and exciting decision to join such an amazing organization.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

Frank Bardonaro, CEO, The Brock Group

Our people. The foundation of our company is built on a culture of safety and teamwork. This has allowed us to continuously grow our team by promoting from within and attracting some of the most professional and experienced leadership in the industry. It is an honor to see so many talented and dedicated professionals within the Brock family, including those with over 20 years of experience, alongside newly onboarded team members.

What are your goals for your position?

My personal goals align with the company’s mission of profitable, safe growth. We achieve this by fostering a culture of open communication and idea-sharing at every level. Our "One Brock" initiative ensures all business unit leaders are aligned with the shared goal of creating the best company in the industry.

Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

If you want to be here for another 100 years, you’d better look toward the future. This means we not only focus on maintaining our current customer and geographic base but also look toward additional opportunities. We have added new products, technology and services over the past 18 months that have opened new markets for our team. The team has expanded into new geographic markets as well as identifying and capturing work in the "hot" data center, LNG Carrier and AI-related expansion opportunities. Although we operate in a very competitive environment, we have demonstrated a successful strategy of increasing our market share in the spaces that we have focused on.

What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

Probably the 9/11 attacks. Although I was a GM for a company in Kentucky, I was also the crane and rigging specialist for the Ohio FEMA team. After my deployment to Ground Zero, I was recognized by another company in Philadelphia and offered the opportunity to move from Kentucky to Philadelphia and become CEO of that business in 2001. That decision transformed my entire career.

Do you have a favorite quote?

Yes: "What sticks to your fingers?" In 2006, my friend Mark Hurd, then CEO of Hewlett- Packard, reviewed a sales deck for my crane company and told me to forget about EBITDA and adjustments. He said the only thing that matters is how much cash a business generates after paying all the bills. That lesson has stayed with me, and I don’t regret any of the nearly 50 companies I’ve acquired since.

