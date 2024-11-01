Byrd: Innovating specialty welding at BHI Energy

Henry Byrd has been in the specialty welding industry for over 29 years.

Starting as a field technician, he transitioned into project management approximately halfway through his career path. As BHI Energy’s Director of Industrial Projects, Byrd manages various aspects of project oversight, ensuring effective coordination and alignment with organizational goals.

What is the most important part of your position?

Supporting the BHI team is always a priority so that members can continue to feel value in what they do and perform at a high level. We have an incredibly talented team and most of us have been together for well over a decade. The BHI industrial business truly is a family.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

In 2022, Westinghouse Electric Company successfully finalized its acquisition of BHI Energy, marking a transformative milestone in the energy sector. This strategic alliance merges two iconic companies, both having an extensive history of successfully serving our clients on both a domestic and global scale. Together, we are poised to redefine excellence in energy solutions, enhancing operational efficiency and innovation in the nuclear, chemical and refining space.

What should people know before taking this type of position?

Knowing your people is necessary. As with any successful business, on any given day, we spend more time talking to our co-workers than we do actual family members. Part of being a good leader, whether by holding an official title within the organization or simply leading by example, is having effective communication, achievable standards — and most importantly — being genuine in the way you treat others. Having healthy relationships, not only with our customers but with our "work family," is incredibly valuable and an integral part of why BHI has continued to lead the way in the specialty welding market.

Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

Biofuel has been a major trend in the refining space over the last several years. BHI has performed some of the largest specialty repairs with the major refiners and we plan to continue expanding our growth and meeting customer needs in the biofuel market.

What is your best management tactic?

The BHI team is highly creative, technical and motivated. Engagement and oversight are important, and I’ve found success managing with a delegative leadership style which is more hands-off and empowers team members to make decisions. This management style fosters a team that is passionate in their work and delivers innovative problem-solving solutions for our customers.

What is your biggest lesson learned?

While BHI is recognized for its high-quality weld overlay, in the last four years, the industrial business has expanded our service offerings to include turnkey field construction of CO boilers, specialized reactor repairs, piping and heater re-tube projects. Having an openness to new opportunities and the confidence that we can transfer our specialty skills and project management processes to additional types of work has been a valuable learning experience for me.

Serving the industrial, O&G and power generation markets, BHI Energy provides industry leading specialty services across the Americas with more than 250 team members during peak seasonal activity. The company has over 40 years of experience delivering quality, cost-effective solutions to its customers, supported by strong leadership and a highly skilled workforce.

