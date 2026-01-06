Juggling responsibilities across an entire hemisphere typically takes an entire team.

For Francisco Arrieta, it’s just another day at the office. His approach to creating excellence centers on teaching rather telling, especially in mechanical pigging where solid judgement and teamwork are vital. Arrieta aims to strengthen a culture of specialization and high performance at Decoking Descaling Technology (DDT) by advancing training systems, validation tools and innovations that support both current crews and the next generation of pigging professionals.

Expand Arrieta’s dual-sided expertise is pushing DDT forward FRANCISCO ARRIETA, Technical Sales Manager U.S., Manager for LATAM Ops, Decoking Descaling Technology

What led to your position at your company?

My background as a petroleum engineer and early exposure to mechanical pigging made me a natural fit for both the technical and commercial sides of the business. I started in engineering, then moved into the field and eventually took on leadership roles in both operations and business development, particularly across Latin America and the Caribbean. My current role is the technical sales manager in the U.S. and manager for Latin America and the Caribbean operations. I also serve on the R&D team, blending hands-on field knowledge with client engagement and innovation strategy.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

The most exciting development is the rollout of our first fully automated Dual-Pass Pumping Unit, launched in 2025. This new system represents a major step forward in the automation of mechanical pigging. It’s designed to analyze real-time pressure behavior, detect coke build-up and allow our operators to make faster, more informed decisions in the field all while improving safety and minimizing manual input.

Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

We’re focused on strategic growth, both in existing markets and in carefully selected new ones. In the U.S., we’re deepening our presence in key refining regions, helping clients who are looking for more consistent, efficient and technically advanced pigging services. At the same time, we’re expanding internationally, particularly across Latin America and the Caribbean, where I’ve led operations for years. Countries like Chile, Bolivia, Suriname, Colombia and Mexico continue to show demand for specialized pigging solutions. Our field-proven results, customized approach and technical culture give us a strong competitive edge.

What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

One of the most pivotal and personal moments of my career came with the passing of Orlande Wayne Sivacoe, the inventor of the mechanical pigging technology we use today, followed shortly after by the loss of our Latin America manager, engineer Erwin Lingg, who was both a mentor and a friend. That period marked a turning point. It wasn’t just about stepping up operationally, it was about honoring a legacy, protecting everything we had built and making sure the next generation would benefit from the same depth of knowledge and pride in the craft. Taking on those responsibilities forced me to grow as a leader. It gave me a deeper sense of purpose and pushed me to strengthen our training systems, standardize our best practices and lead with the same integrity that had shaped me early on. It reminded me that this work isn’t just technical, it’s personal.

