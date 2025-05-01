Fiscelli on LGH’s growth and innovation

In the hoisting and rigging rental industry, finding reliable equipment to handle the toughest jobs is a constant challenge.

At LGH, the focus is not just on renting equipment but on providing solutions that ensure peace of mind. Tony Fiscelli, president of LGH North America, shares how the company constantly improves processes to meet customers’ evolving needs.

What inspired you to pursue your current career path?

TONY FISCELLI, President, North America, LGH

I was drawn to the hoisting and rigging rental industry because of my passion for engineering and problem solving. Joining LGH right out of college allowed me to apply my technical knowledge while also learning the business side of the industry.

What is the biggest news in your company right now?

Our continued expansion across North America is a key focus. We are growing our network of rental centers, which currently stands at 24 locations, to better serve our customers and meet increasing demand in the hoisting and rigging rental industry.

In October 2016, we made a significant investment in technology by launching our internally developed Liftware system, which has greatly enhanced efficiency across all aspects of our business. After years of relying on commercial software, we found that addressing our unique business needs and tailoring the product to our specific workflow was more effectively achieved through a custom solution. This innovation has allowed our team to be more productive and responsive, ultimately improving the customer experience. Additionally, we are currently working on an enhanced version, Liftware 2.0.

Our team is also growing, with an expanded sales force to drive rental business into these expanded locations and ensure we provide excellent service nationwide. We are focused on maintaining this momentum and positioning LGH for long-term success.

What challenges have you faced in the company?

Navigating rapid growth while maintaining our core values and operational excellence has been difficult. Expanding our rental centers and increasing market reach required balancing growth with maintaining high standards for customer service and internal efficiency. To overcome this, I’ve focused on building a strong leadership team, investing in technology to streamline operations and fostering open communication across all levels of the company.

What are your goals for your position?

Primarily, I want to drive sustainable growth while maintaining the strong culture and values that have made us successful. Our continued expansion of rental centers across North America strengthens our presence in both existing and new markets, allowing us to better serve our customers. We’re enhancing operational efficiency by leveraging advanced technology, like our Liftware system, to streamline processes, boost productivity and improve customer responsiveness. Additionally, we are encouraging a high-performing leadership team by promoting collaboration, ideasharing and professional development within our organization. Finally, we drive innovation by embracing new technologies and best practices, keeping LGH at the cutting edge of the rental industry.

What do you see as the future of your industry?

The hoisting and rigging rental industry is poised for continued growth, driven by infrastructure investments, technological advancements and a greater emphasis on efficiency and safety. At LGH, we are well positioned to lead in this evolving environment by expanding our rental centers, investing in technology and staying ahead of industry trends to better serve our customers.

