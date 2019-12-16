Trust these security solutions for refineries, petrochem plants

tanasan - stock.adobe.com Circulating water pump of cooling water in combine cycle power p Circulating water pump of cooling water in combine cycle power plant

In highly complex petrochemical plant environments, there are enormous threats of personal injury, property damage, leaks/spills, regulatory compliance and theft. The right video surveillance solutions and access control systems can reduce risk and increase productivity -- all of which combine to better protect people, property and processes.

To serve petrochem customers, BearCom has teamed with Avigilon Solutions to offer robust end-to-end security systems including cameras, monitoring equipment, infrastructure, network management, storage and access control. What sets Avigilon apart from other surveillance solutions are the programming options and built-in AI analytics that increase effectiveness and save man-hours.

Powerful search: Avigilon Appearance Searchâ¢ sorts through hours of video quickly to locate a specific person or vehicle of interest, even across numerous cameras and sites.

Efficient management: Avigilon High Definition Stream Managementâ¢ (HDSM) and HDSM SmartCodecâ¢ technologies reduce bandwidth and storage needs.

Easy integration: Avigilon solutions are built on an open platform, allowing you to leverage existing communication technology investments.

Interface with two-way radios: Video Alerts Dispatched Over Radio (VADOR) is BearCom's exclusive technology for sending notifications from Avigilon cameras to twoway radios when a triggering event occurs.

Lower total cost of ownership: Avigilon cameras reduce total cost of ownership by providing higher resolution imaging over larger areas, making it possible to use fewer units. Intrinsically Safe housings are available for camera installations.

Perimeter protection: Remotely identify individuals and approve or deny access at entrances and exits.

Access control manager system: Avigilon's Physical Access Control System (PACS) integrates with IT and HR for flexibility to respond to alerts wherever you are.

Complete solution: Excellent for enterprise- class installations.

The right video surveillance solutions and access control systems boost output and keep workers safer in highly regulated refineries, oil and gas operations, petrochemical and chemical plants, power plants and other heavy industrial environments. Camera offerings include models to monitor perimeter fence lines and flares. These important security solutions are an excellent investment to achieve safety, compliance and productivity goals. BearCom can help you explore solutions that improve operating performance and save money.

Use cases: Refineries

Monitoring processes for safety and compliance is crucial in day-to-day operations. Avigilon H4 Pro Series cameras ensure greater coverage and clarity with fewer cameras and cabling infrastructure, while video analytics help detect critical events to avoid potential incidents.

Use cases: Pipelines

Avigilon H4 Edge Solutions (ES) cameras deploy across miles of pipeline to provide outstanding monitoring with minimal connectivity or infrastructure requirements. The H4-ES cameras use Avigilon's patented video analytics to bring attention to potentially critical events faster.

BearCom designs and delivers high-performance wireless voice, video and data communication solutions that boost operating efficiency and increase safety. It serves more than 1,000 customers in petrochemical and refinery facilities across North America.

BearCom offers free consultations and site walks to improve safety and security in your plant.

For more information, call (844) 883- 8945 or email Info@BearCom.com.