Times of crises show why chemical industry is essential

Despite facing catastrophic situations that have challenged not only the industry in the U.S., but also the world at large, Chris Jahn, president of the American Chemistry Council (ACC), said he believes "the industry is doing very well on a national basis."

The numbers indicate that Jahn's assessment is correct. As the second largest global producer, the U.S. chemical industry provides 13 percent of the world's chemicals. Capital investment by the chemical industry totaled more than $27 billion in 2020, including investments in structures and equipment.

"In Texas, workers make 46-percent more in the chemical industry than they do in the average manufacturing job," Jahn said. "Not only is it a great industry to work in, but you can also make a very decent wage."

Noting the chemical industry has invested about $200 billion in the U.S. over the past 10 years, thanks to the shale revolution, Jahn explained those investments may not continue, depending on future regulatory tax policies.

"It's our job at the ACC and Texas Chemical Council (TCC) to make sure that doesn't happen," Jahn said. "We're diving in to make sure our industry takes care of business, so to speak, and operates as safely as it can."

Hector Rivero, president of TCC, stressed the global importance of the chemical industry. He also credited the ACC as being a "strong asset" in making sure the Department of Homeland Security recognized the chemical industry as being critical.

"Our companies put protocols in place to ensure the safety of our personnel, so they could feel good about coming to work and know they were going to go home safely to their families," Rivero said. "Accolades go to every site leader, plant and company for being responsible in what they do each day."

"Think about a medical crisis and what's used in the medical field. That's why it was important for us to be named an essential industry," said Rod Herrick, senior vice president and venture manager of the MDI-500 project for Covestro and chair of the East Harris County Manufacturers Association (EHCMA). "There were a lot of essential industries in the Houston area that kept our nation going during really challenging times."

"Think about where we would be without the innovations of chemistry that have developed PPE for doctors and nurses, who are exposed to COVID-19 patients every day," Rivero stated. "We are fortunate to have the innovations of chemistry and what they've done to help manage this pandemic."