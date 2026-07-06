What does marijuana rescheduling really mean for employers?

The proposed rescheduling of marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III status has generated enormous media attention and, with it, a lot of misunderstanding.

What concerns me most is how quickly headlines are shaping workplace decisions before employers fully understand what has and has not actually changed.

The biggest misconception I’m seeing is the belief that rescheduling marijuana is the equivalent of federal legalization. It’s not, and for employers, that distinction matters tremendously. Many companies are now questioning whether they can still prohibit marijuana use, continue testing programs or enforce zero-tolerance policies. Some are even feeling pressure to scale back longstanding workplace protections out of fear they may no longer be legally defensible.

At this point, none of that is true. Employers still maintain the right to prohibit:

Bringing marijuana into the workplace

Using marijuana while working

Reporting to work under the influence of or impaired by marijuana

"Public sentiment around marijuana has evolved rapidly. Workplace safety standards and impairment science have not."

Employers also retain the right to conduct marijuana testing for applicants and employees, provided they remain compliant with applicable local laws. That remains a critical point in safety-sensitive industries, where impairment can have life-altering consequences.

What I believe many employers are underestimating is the growing disconnect between public perception and operational reality. Public sentiment around marijuana has evolved rapidly. Workplace safety standards and impairment science have not. Despite years of legalization efforts and political momentum, we still do not have a universally accepted standard for measuring real-time marijuana impairment. Employers are being asked to balance employee rights, changing laws, recruitment pressures and workplace safety, all while operating without a clear scientific benchmark comparable to alcohol impairment.

That uncertainty is exactly why organizations should avoid making policy decisions based on political rhetoric, media narratives or assumptions.

Recent federal actions, including Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s April order involving FDA-approved marijuana products and state-licensed medical marijuana, have only added to the confusion. Yet even many pro-marijuana advocacy organizations acknowledge the action does not:

Federally legalize marijuana

Reschedule recreational marijuana

Eliminate workplace drug testing

And yet, many employers are acting as though those things have already happened.

From my perspective, this is where organizations can unintentionally create unnecessary risks. Employers who prematurely weaken drug testing programs or soften workplace impairment policies may later find themselves exposed, particularly after an incident, injury or fatality involving an impaired employee.

The reality is that workplace drug testing programs still serve several important purposes. They help deter drug use, reinforce safety expectations and support employers in maintaining safe work environments for employees, customers and the public.

Until science, regulation and workplace safety standards evolve together, employers should remain focused on what they can control: clear policies, consistent enforcement, education around impairment and a strong commitment to workplace safety.

The message to employees should remain straightforward: regardless of marijuana’s legal status, impairment at work will not be tolerated.

For more information, visit hasc.com/ohs.