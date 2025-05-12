Safety is every team member’s responsibility.

At Woven Metal Products (WMP), we train employees to incorporate safety awareness into all their decisions. However, we’re always open to improving our approach, and in the last year, we’ve embraced AI technologies to strengthen our safety measures.

Expand Enhancing workplace safety with AI

Check out how you can leverage AI to create a safer working environment:

Optimizing toolbox meetings

Each week, we hold toolbox meetings with our shop team members to discuss safety issues and best practices.

These meetings are a cornerstone of our safety culture, providing a forum to discuss mission-critical updates for our team. We’ve taken these meetings to the next level by using AI to help develop our meeting agendas. Our AI systems analyze internal safety data, recent operational incidents and emerging trends in the metal welding and custom fabrication industry to curate the topics for discussion.

With this approach, our toolbox meetings have become more engaging, relevant and effective for the team. As a result, our team is more informed and safety conscious.

Creating comprehensive safety training manuals

We all know how important safety training manuals are, but they can be cumbersome to manage and update continually. We tried another approach by using AI to enhance our existing training manuals, going beyond compiling best practices and regulatory compliance guidelines.

With AI, we were able to analyze equipment manuals, safety records and operational data to produce specific dos and don’ts for every piece of equipment in our shop.

Expand Enhancing workplace safety with AI

The result is a set of clear, concise guidelines that our team members can easily follow. By providing user-friendly and relevant guidelines, we’re promoting a culture of safety and significantly reducing the likelihood of accidents and equipment misuse.

Enhanced safety monitoring

Monitoring the work environment is crucial for identifying potential safety hazards in real time. We’ve implemented AI-driven safety monitoring systems that continuously scan for unsafe conditions, such as improper equipment use or hazardous working conditions.

With immediate feedback and alerts, we can address potential issues before they lead to accidents. This proactive approach not only improves workplace safety but also makes our operations more efficient overall.

The future of workplace safety

Integrating AI into our safety protocols at WMP has improved how we approach workplace safety. We encourage fabrication and manufacturing companies to explore AI’s potential for enhancing safety practices.

For more information, visit wovenmetal.com or call (281) 331-4466.