Delivering top-tier solutions for contractor safety orientations

Offering an innovative OSHA-compliant program designed for today’s multigenerational workforce is essential for the industrial sector considering today’s safety challenges.

Safety Essentials, a leading solution for Process Safety Management (PSM) required Contractor Safety Orientation, offers flexible delivery via Live Online Proctoring (LOP) with courses available seven days a week. Safety Essentials provides accessibility and engagement, making it a top choice for an industry faced with continually changing safety regulations. Several factors have made Safety Essentials the leading solution for PSM-required Contractor Safety Orientation.

When it comes to meeting reciprocal standards, the industry deserves more than tradition. Safety Essentials is not only OSHA 1910 & 1926 compliant but is built with modern adult learning theories, such as scaffolding techniques and interactions, to ensure content resonates with the workforce. Unlike older, outdated systems that rely solely on written testing, Safety Essentials offers continuous knowledge verification, remediation and reinforcement. This ensures that workers not only understand PSM regulations but can apply them in the workplace.

Industry has overwhelmingly adopted Safety Essentials as the most highly accepted PSM compliance training. Safety Essentials provides nationwide reciprocity, meeting the needs of the mobile workforce. The program has received recognition and support from industry associations, including VPPPA, East Harris County Manufacturers Association, Industry Business Roundtable, Golden Triangle Business Roundtable, American Society of Safety Professionals, Southeast Texas Plant Managers Forum and more.

For over 34 years, the Health and Safety Council (HASC) has been proud to serve the industry as a leader in developing innovative and advanced solutions, including reliable and credible safety training for contractors. Responding to the evolving needs of industry, HASC embraces technology and cutting-edge learning methods to set a new benchmark for safety training. When the industry called for a more effective, efficient and flexible PSM compliance course that upheld the same level of integrity, HASC delivered.

In addition to availability at over 42 safety councils nationwide, Safety Essentials is offered via LOP, a remote solution with real-time oversight by HASC proctors seven days a week. This comprehensive approach establishes consistency across regions, while cutting-edge instructional design guarantees every worker is equipped with consistent information, regardless of the training location.

Industry has embraced LOP as an innovative solution that addresses the unique needs for flexible, accessible training. The LOP system was designed to mirror the in-person proctoring experience that learners are familiar with while upholding the same high standards of quality and integrity that customers require.

In industries with high risks, improperly trained employees pose significant dangers, potentially leading to accidents, injuries or legal action against companies. Therefore, companies rely on safety councils like HASC to provide standardized, reliable training.

The remote "Proctor-First" approach introduced by HASC combines the strengths of human instruction with AI assistance to ensure a reliable, consistent and effective proctoring experience. Results are available in real time, allowing learners to get to the jobsite or satisfy prerequisites for advanced courses, unlike monitoring solutions that rely on post-exam review.

HASC collaborates with industry stakeholders, learners and SMEs to continuously improve Safety Essentials, using data analytics to measure its impact. Unlike other systems that wait for audits, Safety Essentials is proactively updated based on emerging trends, evolving OSHA regulations, and expert input. This ensures the training stays relevant and forward-thinking.

Safety Essentials enhances existing training to meet the demands of a changing industry, encouraging companies to evolve their PSM training strategies.

Safety Essentials is not about replacing what may sometimes work but about enhancing and evolving the training ecosystem to meet the demands of an ever-changing industry. Companies are encouraged to embrace the essentials of modern training and ensure that their PSM training strategy evolves with Safety Essentials.

