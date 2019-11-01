A conversation with Dan Lessard Of Superior Glove

According to Dan Lessard, taking his current position as vice president (VP) of sales at Superior Glove was the most pivotal moment of his career. BIC Magazine recently visited with Lessard to learn more about his approach to his position and Superior Glove's unique line of products.

Dan Lessard, VP of Sales, Superior Glove

Q: What led to your position at Superior Glove?

A: My passion lies in finding new markets to grow our business, so when the position of vice president of sales opened up, I was both excited and humbled to have been asked to take over. In this role, I'm tasked with delivering our sales goals for the year and opening up new markets for growth. As an example, Superior Glove has recently made inroads in Mexico, a market I believe is underdeveloped. We're also looking to expand our reach in established markets, such as oil and gas.

Q: What is the biggest news at Superior Glove right now?

A: The biggest news is not one item but several. It's a very exciting time for us, as we recently launched several new products -- many of which are the first of their kind to market. For example, our metal- detectable glove is the first made from durable nitrile to be introduced to the food processing market. Another product we call The Shield is used as a complement to an existing task-appropriate glove to protect employees from nail-gun accidents. Before, there was no nail-gun-specific hand protection on the market. The Shield is made from split leather and sewn using Kevlar® thread for sturdy construction and increased durability; it also features Kevlar® ballistic armor plating geometrically placed to protect areas most vulnerable to potential nail-gun injuries, a reinforced thumb crotch for added strength in glove construction, and adjustable Velcro® brand fasteners that ensure a snug and comfortable fit over existing safety gloves.

Q: What is most important in leading your sales team?

A: My best management tactic is transparency. I try to keep everyone on the same page and do my best not to micromanage. I never tell my employees how to do something; I tell them what it is I need done and let them figure out how to do it.

A VP of sales should know how to do the following:

Manage a sales pipeline

Create compensation plans that motivate the sales representativesâ¢ Teach time management skillsâ¢ Handle objections

Demo products

Demonstrate great leadership skills

I feel that, within our sales team, we can adapt quickly to changes in the market. Our team already works remotely and on a flexible schedule. I make an effort to listen to all of the new ideas from the younger sales group, as they bring a fresh perspective.

Q: Do you have a favorite quote? Why is it your favorite?

A: "The key in mastering any kind of sales is switching statements about you and how great you are and what you do, to statements about them, and how great they are and how they will produce more and profit more from ownership of your product or service." - Jeffrey Gitomer.

So many salespeople talk about how great their company and products are without realizing that their customers do not care. Customers want to know how your product will help them be more profitable. This is a common problem with sales and marketing.

Q: What is a "fun fact" about you people might not know?

A: Both my wife and I are adopted.

For more information, visit www.superiorglove.com or call (800) 265-7617.