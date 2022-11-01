Vecta Environmental Services CEO Chad Kalland has extensive knowledge of environmental services, health and safety regulations and various areas of management and supervision. Through his work, he has helped his company become a regional leader in the industry.

A conversation with Chad Kalland of Vecta Environmental Services Chad M. Kalland, CEO, Vecta Environmental Services LLC

Q: What led to your position at Vecta?

A: I’ve been working in the environmental and industrial service markets for about 30 years. Kenny Rouse, Vecta’s founder and president, is a friend and former co-worker. He reached out in 2011 and told me about this new company he was starting. I wasn’t able to join him at the time, but we stayed in touch. A couple of years later the timing just worked out; I joined as CEO in 2013.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: We have been fortunate to build a loyal and stable client base. Our focus will always be supporting them. We are always looking to grow, and we have some exciting plans in place for both the short and long-term future. We’ll be expanding our offering of services as well as our geographical footprint.

Q: What is the most important part of your position?

A: I believe the primary responsibility of any executive is to support their workforce. There are obviously day-to-day tasks that go into the job, and countless metrics that we can use to evaluate the health of the business. None of those matter if our employees aren’t being supported. A healthy and productive workforce is key to any success you may hope to achieve, so I feel like everything an executive does should be to that end. We are a service company, and the work we do is hard and dangerous. Our employees work long hours in difficult conditions. I believe it is my job, and the job of our entire leadership team, to support them.

Q: What should someone know before taking this type of position?

A: I tell people all the time, “you will have business challenges and you will have people challenges. To be an effective executive, you need to be able to handle both.”

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: Focus on the things that are in your control. I used to spend so much time and energy worrying about things that were out of my control I would neglect the things that were in my control. When I am able to focus on things I can control and make my best effort in those areas, I am better equipped to deal with any situation that may arise.

Q: What has been the most pivotal moment of your career?

A: Getting fired early in my career. I had taken my position for granted and wasn’t showing up the way I should. It forced me to take an honest look at myself for maybe the first time, and it changed the trajectory of my life. I’m eternally grateful to the people who held me accountable and let me go.

For more information, visit vectaenvironmental.com or call (224) 644-1581.